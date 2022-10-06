GTA Online weekly update adds new car, the Audi R8 style Obey 10F

The GTA Online weekly update is here, and the week of October 6 sees Rockstar add another new car, the Audi R8-style Obey 10F, to its online multiplayer game. The new addition continues the rollout of cars from the Grand Theft Auto 5 Criminal Enterprises update. The full patch notes from Rockstar are due later, but we’ve got all the details right here, so read on to find out what’s going on in the crime game for the week of October 6-12.

The new car, the Obey 10F, is a Grand Theft Auto spin on Audi’s 2015 second generation of its landmark 2-door sports car the Audi R8 Type 4S. Much like its inspiration, the Obey 10F is a stylish sports coupé that will set you back a pretty penny to add to your garage. If you’re looking to pick one up, the 10F will set you back $1,675,000 in GTA Online cash, and can be purchased from either Legendary Motorsport or Luxury Autos.

Meanwhile, all Halloween vehicles are once again available to purchase as Rockstar’s spooky season kicks off. You can also net yourself a rather terrifying bloodied ‘War Mask’ for free by logging in. The Luxury Autos car dealership is offering the Ocelot Stromberg alongside the Obey 10F, while Simeon’s Showroom showcases the Rune Cheburek, the Benefactor Streiter, the Karin Calico GTF, the Bravado Banshee, and the Benefactor Glendale.

The week’s GTA Online prize ride is the Lampadati Casco, usually priced at $904,400, which can now be yours for finishing in the top four in LS Car Meet Races for four days in a row. If you fancy chancing your luck, there’s a chance to win the GTA Online podium car by spinning the lucky wheel at the Diamond Casino. If fortune favours you, the Vapid Weaponized Caracara 4×4 – usually sold for a whopping $1,775,000 – could be yours.

If you’re after a bump to your in-game cash and reputation points, there’s double rewards offered for both when taking part in the Judgement Day adversary mode, completing the Short Trips missions, finding Treasure Chests and Hidden Caches, and completing Security Contracts. In addition, completing the three-mission Short Trips series will net you the ‘Grey Vintage Frank Mask’.

There’s also the usual discounts on offer, as follows (via TezFunz2):

50% off

Pegassi Infernus

Bravado Banshee 900R

Rune Cheburek

Select ‘The Contract’ clothing

40% off

Agencies & Renovations

Pfister Growler

Emperor Vectre

30% off

Ocelot Stromberg

Karin Calico GTF

Benefactor Streiter

