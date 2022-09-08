GTA Online weekly update sides with team eCola over Sprunk

The GTA Online weekly update for Grand Theft Auto 5’s multiplayer game mode is upon us once again, and it’s all about team eCola. Rockstar may be starting to wave goodbye to GTA 5 as it looks to the future of the series, but that doesn’t mean things are going quiet quite yet for one of the best crime games on PC. The ongoing faction warfare between the two soft drink brands is set to reach its conclusion on September 14, and Rockstar is following on from its previous Sprunk-themed week by going all-in on team eCola in the GTA Online weekly update for September 8.

Take a trip to the game’s two newest car dealerships introduced with the GTA 5 Criminal Enterprises expansion, and you’ll find a range of automobiles for sale – all of which are sporting a rather stylish eCola red paint job. The Luxury Autos car dealership is offering the Benefactor BR8 and the Truffade Nero, while Simeon’s Auto Shop has the Gallivanter Baller, Canis Seminole Frontier, Dinka Sugoi, Dista Blista Kanjo, and the Declasse Tulip available for purchase.

If you’d rather not shell out the big bucks for a new ride, you could earn the Pegassi Osiris – a stylish supercar that normally retails for $1,950,000 GTA dollars – as the week’s GTA Online prize ride by finishing top in LS Car Meet Races for three days in a row. If that seems a little too challenging, the Obey 8F Drafter is a snazzy sports coupé worth $718,000 that can be yours if you get lucky spinning the Diamond Casino’s lucky wheel to net the GTA Online podium car. Both of these, of course, also sport that wonderful eCola red look.

You’ll also get your hands on some lovely Red Glow Shades just for logging in – the perfect way to show off your affinity for team eCola. If you’re looking to rack up some in-game cash and reputation points, you can earn triple the usual rewards for both from Hotring Circuit Races this week, while the payouts of both are doubled for the Sumo adversary mode, Nightclub Popularity, Business Battles, and HSW Time Trials.

It’s a good time to get into some Nightclub business too – you’ll get double Nightclub Cargo from Business Battles during the week of September 8, and all Nightclub business expenses are waived. There’s even free bar drinks on offer, although you’ll probably want to opt for a delicious eCola, right? There are also the usual range of discounts, as seen below (via TezFunz2):

60% off

Nightclub Equipment

50% off

Nightclub Upgrades

Benny’s Upgrades

40% off

Nightclubs

Blimp

Buckingham Alpha Z-1

Coil Brawler

Declasse Tulip

Imponte Arbiter GT

Ocelot Swinger

Vulcar Warrener HKR

30 % off

Progen GP1

Nagasaki Havok

B-11 Strikeforce

If you fancy a spot of GTA 5 roleplaying, our guide to the best GTA RP servers and how to join them is the perfect place to get started. If you prefer to explore one of the best open-world games solo, check out all the GTA V cheats and GTA V mods you could want to keep you busy until the GTA 6 release date finally makes an appearance.