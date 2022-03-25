PC fans are safe from GTA Online’s new subscription scheme

Rockstar has announced GTA Plus, a new subscription service for GTA Online players that’ll provide a monthly bonus of in-game cash, “exclusive rewards”, and other perks. GTA Plus launches on March 29, and will be exclusive to the recently launched Expanded and Enhanced versions on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S. That means players on PC and last gen consoles are left out of the ‘opportunity’ to participate in a new monetisation scheme.

GTA Plus costs $5.99 USD per month, and will provide members with a monthly bonus of $500,000 in in-game money. As the devs explain in the announcement, other bonuses include “the opportunity to claim properties in and around Los Santos that unlock gameplay updates you may have missed out on, special vehicle upgrades, member-only discounts, GTA$ and RP bonuses, and more each month.”

The first GTA Plus month will run from March 29 through April 27, and you can see its rewards below. Rockstar says it will provide further details on upcoming subscription perks through its official site.

Here’s everything in the first month of GTA Plus, according to Rockstar.

GTA Plus rewards

GTA$500,000 delivered automatically to your Maze Bank Account.

The Principe Deveste Eight — along with a complimentary Hao’s Special Works upgrade for it before it is made available to purchase by the general public — plus the HSW Orange Trip and HSW CMYK Glitch Liveries.

The Auto Shop located in La Mesa, introduces an assortment of gameplay updates from Los Santos Tuners. Current Auto Shop owners can relocate to La Mesa at no additional cost.

Waived LS Car Meet Membership fees. Current LS Car Meet members with GTA+ will be reimbursed GTA$50,000 during this event period.

Yacht owners can upgrade to the Aquarius Super Yacht at no additional cost.

The Gussét Frog Tee and Broker Prolaps Basketball Top and Shorts automatically added to your wardrobe.

The Conveyor Livery for the Mammoth Avenger, HVY APC, and TM-02 Khanjali.

A selection of free paints and emblems for the Auto Shop.

3X GTA$ and RP on Hao’s Special Works Race Series.

2X Car Meet Rep on the Street Race Series.

