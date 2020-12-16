GTA radio antenna locations – how to complete the Still Slipping Los Santos mission

Looking for the locations of all the radio antennas in GTA? As part of the GTA Cayo Perico Heist update, it’s not just heists, new vehicles, and fancy weapons that have been added to the game.

GTA now boasts a new music venue called The Music Locker, as well as three new radio stations and DJs. One of those radio stations is called Still Slipping Los Santos, run by UK DJ Joy Orbison. He is, however, having trouble launching his pirate radio station thanks to a bunch of broken antennas. Your task is to reach all ten of these broken antennas and repair them, so DJ Joy can broadcast his beats beyond just Mirror Park.

This mission isn’t part of the heist, for that, check out our guide on how to start the Cayo Perico Heist, as well as the payout you can expect. If you’ve not earned yourself enough money to buy the extremely expensive new submarine, then here’s where to find all the broken antennas in the meantime, including the rewards for successfully fixing them.

GTA radio antenna locations

Here are the GTA radio antenna locations:

Cypress Flats – on top of the building in the middle of the flats

– on top of the building in the middle of the flats Vespucci Beach – on top of the roof behind the gym

– on top of the roof behind the gym Kortz – on top of this building in Pacific Bluffs

– on top of this building in Pacific Bluffs Vinewood Hills – in a cluster of antennas

– in a cluster of antennas Rebel Radio Station – in Grand Senora Desert

– in Grand Senora Desert Sandy Shores – near Trevor’s trailer, on the right side of town

– near Trevor’s trailer, on the right side of town Mount Chiliad – on top of the metal platform of the cable car building

– on top of the metal platform of the cable car building Paleto Bay – on top of a building behind Ammu-Nation

– on top of a building behind Ammu-Nation San Chianski Mountain Range – south of Grapeseed, near the highway

– south of Grapeseed, near the highway Burton – on top of Rockford Plaza

For fixing all the broken radio antennas, you’ll earn $250k of GTA’s in-game currency, as well as 10k RP – getting you that bit closer to purchasing one of GTA’s Cayo Perico Heist vehicles.