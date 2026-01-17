Grand Theft Auto 5's new raid mode takes hints from CSGO and Rainbow Six Siege, and it's got me dreaming about GTA 6

GTA 5 is going to remain the go-to virtual crime haven for quite some time to come, like it or not. GTA 6's console release is all the way off in November, and there's still no word on when it'll come to PC, meaning we probably won't see it in 2026. But the new GTA Online Mansion Raid mode has delivered in a way I didn't expect, drawing inspiration from tactical multiplayer games like CSGO and Rainbow Six Siege. Ultimately, it's still somewhat restricted by the limitations of Grand Theft Auto 5's underlying core, but it does already have me imagining where Rockstar might evolve the format in its long-awaited sequel.

At its core, the new GTA 5 adversary mode is pretty much Counter-Strike's core bomb-based format, although the focus on building infiltration gives it more of a Rainbow Six Siege vibe. Teams are split into attackers and defenders, with the former having a limited amount of time and a preset number of respawns to bust into the target's mansion, with two security sites that need bombs planted on them. Manage to destroy both, and your next job is to get into the underground vault and grab as much gold as you can before fleeing while you've still got the chance.

I've lost count of how many times I've run the regular raids in GTA Online, and some of them are really strong. But they almost always feel like an exercise in knowing how to exploit the enemy AI and turn the overwhelming odds in your favor. Get caught out of position or misjudge the current level of threat, and you can be wiped out in the blink of an eye. By adopting this PvP approach, you can be a little more creative with your team's tactics and look to outsmart your opponents through genuine skill.

Now, am I going to call Mansion Heist a revolution? No, and if anything it only further highlights that GTA 5 is really feeling its age mechanically. It's certainly lacking the precision of the two games it's most closely aping, and I suspect it's something I'll jump into a few rounds of when I happen to already be on, rather than a must-play that I'm itching to log on for every night. Though with double money and RP rewards for this opening week (plus a GTA$200,000 bonus for your first win), it's a good idea to check it out while the most people possible are also doing so.

My bigger takeaway is that it's good to see Rockstar still experimenting. The Online team is presumably somewhat separate from the GTA 6 side, but as we start to wonder what the next evolution of GTAO looks like, this is exactly the type of thing I want to see more of. I still think there's plenty of value in PvE co-op, but I'd love to see this new mode expanded out into more substantial PvP raids. Combine that with the new mission creator tools introduced with the Mansion Update, and Rockstar has the potential to cook up something really special.