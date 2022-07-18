GTA V mod lets you play as Homelander from The Boys

Grand Theft Auto V is the ultimate playground for people who want to look smooth but play rough. You can spend hours in Ponsonby’s or Binco, or getting your hair done at Bob Mulét, only to step out onto the streets of Los Santos, and batter a rival player to death with a golf club – it’s maniacal violence, but with a designer suit and a smile.

So, in this brutal, but stylish, sandbox world, who could be a more fitting “hero” than Homelander from Amazon’s The Boys? Handsome, charming, and faultlessly groomed, he’s a complete psychopath who’ll kill and brutalise anyone for the slightest inconvenience. And now he’s all yours, thanks to this wonderful GTA V mod.

Adding to the case that The Boys deserves a videogame of its own, The Darth Knight, a GTA V modder whose tireless work also includes adding Spider-Man, Batman, and The Hulk to the Los Santos population, has created a fully functioning Homelander who can fly, send cars and trucks spiralling through the air with a single punch, and cut down enemies with one glance of his laser eyes. You can see him in action, complete with billowing cape and “who, me?” swagger, in the video below.

There are a few steps to getting the mod installed, including downloading a GTA V client that lets you customise pedestrian and player skins, but The Darth Knight has included full instructions, alongside a handy video tutorial.

So, if you’re an America first, billion-dollar corporation, World War 2 gene experiments kind of person – or at least want to play as one – you can download Homelander right now from GTA V Mods. Just don’t go to any Los Santos political rallies, especially not with your son.

In other news, GTA V’s latest update is running a little longer than scheduled, leading to speculation that something big could be coming for the summer.