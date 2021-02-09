GTA RP’s latest star is Cyberpunk 2077’s Johnny Silverhand

One of my favourite things about Grand Theft Auto V’s roleplaying community is the characters you stumble across. Last year we spoke to the GTA roleplayers who task themselves with enforcing Los Santos, and the kinds of strain that streaming those sessions of roleplay bring.

Since the NoPixel 3.0 GTA RP server’s launch, though, variety streamers have started returning to Los Santos to see what’s new. As more attention has returned to the scene, a particular GTA RP streamer has begun to appear more consistently on Reddit. Content creator Burn roleplays as Cyberpunk 2077’s Johnny Silverhand but doesn’t settle for merely looking or sounding like the Samurai frontman. He’ll strike a T-pose in the middle of a conversation, and generally glitches out anything he touches.

The most viral clip of Burn so far involves an encounter with Félix ‘xQc’ Lengyel. It has plenty of glitches you’ll likely recognise from Cyberpunk 2077, from T-poses to character models going awry. The whole thing starts with xQc falling off his bike, and trying to talk to Burn while he bugs out and hovers in mid-air as he tries to get back into his car. The Silverhand impression is funny enough, but watching other roleplayers try to adlib and react to it is genuinely amusing.

You can find the clip below if you fancy seeing it for yourself:

And here’s another one to do with a demonically possessed ambulance, as a treat:

If you want to get into GTA RP yourself, we’ve put together a guide to help you do just that.