GTA Online’s summer update is out next week

Los Santos will feel much busier when next week rolls around as Rockstar Games is releasing GTA Online’s summer update on July 20. This one is called Los Santos Tuners, and it’s all about the city’s underground racing scene.

Alongside new Tuner-based missions and races, you’re also getting something called the LS Car Meet. It’s a vast, shared social space where you can go with your favourite personal car to meet other like-minded motorheads. You can hang out, race, and meet with “shady contacts looking for skilled drivers and a chance at easy money”. I’ll count myself out, then.

You’ll start things up by going to a nondescript, graffitied warehouse on the edge of town in Cypress Flats to find the LS Car Meet. Once you’re there, you can drop $50,000 in-game bucks to get a membership that comes with a pass you can upgrade with reputation points for new goodies after each level. You can earn reputation points by participating in races, daily login bonuses, using the test track, and even just hanging out with pals at the car meet.

You’re also getting access to a test track to try new vehicles in. There’s also a rotating Prize Ride Challenge you can attempt for the chance to win a special car. You’ll also get access to a range of speciality shops and features, such as the Merch Shop, Tattoo Shop, and a new modding area that allows you to customise your car further.

Once you become a higher-level member, you can even create a private takeover that allows you to customise a car meet with banner colours and special lighting.

Naturally, there are heaps of new races, too. You can challenge pals to a short format race on the test track, rush to hit 20 checkpoints in Scramble, or do time trials, competing against others on a scoreboard. Outside of the test track, you’re also getting the Street Race series and Pursuit series.

Oh, and there’s also going to be heaps of new cars. Ten of them will launch next week, whereas another seven will come your way over the summer.

New vehicles,

– Karin Calico GTF

– Karin Futo GTX

– Annis Euros

– Vapid Dominator GTT#GTAOnline pic.twitter.com/NneJ900nQz — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) July 15, 2021

There’s more to come, too, as Rockstar is giving players a peep at Contracts soon, where driving collides with robbery – think of Drive or Baby Driver. Check out Rockstar’s blog for more details.