GTA roleplayers rejoice: Nopixel V's beta is coming, and the timing couldn't be better

Nopixel V is hosting a closed beta via the Rockstar client, as the iconic GTA RP server gears up for GTA 6's launch and a new era of chaos.

The Grand Theft Auto roleplay community is about to get a fresh start, just in time for GTA 6. Iconic RP server nopixel has announced on Discord that nopixel V will enter closed beta on September 8, with access initially going to selected participants through the Rockstar Games Launcher.

Described as "a full rebuild of nopixel," this is a pretty big moment for one of the biggest GTA RP communities around.

For anyone unfamiliar with GTA RP, the concept is essentially a massive, long-running improv story inside GTA. Players create characters with their own personalities, stories, and ambitions, then interact with others to advance these stories organically. There isn't a traditional campaign to complete or a 'victory' to chase. You can be whoever you want; from police officers and criminals, doctors and lawyers, taxi drivers and other business owners, to countless other characters who can build storylines that develop over months - and even years.

Nopixel has quickly become one of the defining communities of GTA RP because of the depth of its systems and the quality of the roleplay in its servers. Custom mechanics and detailed interactions - such as police procedures and medical treatment - paired with very strict rules made it the blueprint of how roleplay in GTA should be.

So now, nopixel V is trying to build that kind of world again, but with a clean slate and a public invite waitlist.

"We're using this moment as a genuine reset and a fresh start for the nopixel whitelist," said the announcement on the project's Discord server. "And for everyone on nopixel Public and nopixel 4.0, nothing changes. Both servers will remain active and supported."

But what makes this announcement even more exciting is its timing.

The GTA 6 release date is scheduled for November 19, and the next major look at the game is coming in less than two weeks on August 27. Rockstar has announced an "extended look" that will premiere behind a paywall on Netflix at 12pm PST / 3pm EST / 8pm GMT / 9pm CEST, before being released more widely on YouTube six hours later.

That means nopixel V is launching just a couple of months before the biggest GTA release in over a decade. Nopixel has played a huge role in turning roleplay into a major part of the game's culture. Now, with GTA 6 finally around the corner, everyone is wondering what GTA RP will look like in the next generation and nopixel V could be one of the first major signs of where that community is heading.