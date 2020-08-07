GTA Online is getting new missions, cars, and races next week

Rockstar is bringing oodles of new activities to GTA Online next week to keep you entertained ahead of Grand Theft Auto’s “biggest update ever”. After the weekly reset on Tuesday, August 11, you’ll get a myriad of new things to do from co-op missions launched from your yacht to the new cars and Open Wheel Races.

If you own the Galaxy Super Yacht you’ll be able to jump into a selection of new missions by yourself or with three friends. Those missions involve a variety of things from deep-sea diving to “high-speed hi-jinks on the high seas”.

Rockstar also says that GTA Online’s car retailers will be stuffed with “more than a dozen new vehicles” you can buy – better get saving, then. Those new cars include off-roaders, turnable sports cars, and two new Open Wheel cars. If you’re itching for something to do with those new cars then you’ll be glad to know that there’s new Open Wheel Races to test them out in. If you’re feeling creative, you can also use the new Open Wheel Race Creator to put together your dream street circuit.

You’ll also be getting a host of general improvements and fixes alongside the usual weekly activities like the GTA 5 podium car. You can check out the Rockstar newswire post in full for all the information.

If you’re looking for some more general help then our GTA money and cheats guides will sort you out.