GTA Online’s “biggest ever update” is coming this year

Rockstar Games has just announced GTA Online and Red Dead Online are in for some “exciting new updates in the weeks ahead” – and, in addition, the Los Santos-based online multiplayer game’s got a hefty new content drop on the way later this year, too. In fact, its “biggest ever” update is due to land sometime later in 2020.

In a post on its ‘Newswire’, Rockstar says GTA Online players can look forward to an update sometime this summer – probably very soon, given we’re just days away from August – which will add “a fun mix of diverse new content from the game’s massive array of experiences to enjoy”. Hmm.

So, it’s far from clear what exactly Rockstar’s got up its sleeve with regard to that mystery GTA Online content, but the studio adds there are also some more “big updates” due later in 2020. These will add things like “new extensions and augmentations” to one of RDR Online’s roles – and, intriguingly, “the biggest ever update for GTA Online”, which will showcase a new take on heists, and in a totally new location, too.

If, like those recent Red Dead Online clowns, you’ve been hoping to see more content head to the action-adventure game’s wild western plains, you’re also in luck. Red Dead Online will get “a massive new update” next week, on July 28, ushering in “a new frontier pursuit that will introduce players to the secrets of naturalism as part of an all-new role, plus a new outlaw pass, tons of community-requested features and fixes, and much more to play and discover in the months to come”. Lovely.

We are happy to share that both GTA Online and Red Dead Online will receive exciting new updates in the weeks ahead. Details: https://t.co/P8cqHLO2x9 pic.twitter.com/d2dTOp5Gko — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) July 24, 2020

There’s no date for the GTA Online summer update to scribble down just yet, or exactly what’s in store. However, Rockstar does add that more of the open-world games’ community suggestions will be making their way into the titles very soon, so it looks like whatever it is, it’ll likely be something fans will enjoy.