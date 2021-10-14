GTA Online update brings triple rewards on the Sumo adversary mode

Who wants to wait for the official Rockstar Games Newswire post when the latest GTA Online weekly update is live and the new content is here, raring to go? As happens each week, the open-world game’s community has been sharing details of what’s new ahead of the studio’s blog post, which comes later in the day, so we’ve got a good idea of what you can dip into this week right now.

Tez2 has shared the rundown of what we can expect from this week’s GTA Online update on Twitter. We’ve got a new round of extra rewards, with triple the usual in-game bucks and RP on the game’s Sumo adversary mode – y’know, the one that gets you behind your chosen set of wheels to then batter opponents out of the ring while staying inside it yourself. Gerald’s missions and the series of Special Vehicle Work jobs will yield you double GTA$ and RP this week, too.

The GTA Online prize ride this week is the Dominator ASP, which you can earn by finishing in the top three places in six Los Santos car meet races, while the latest GTA Online podium vehicle is the Specter two-door sports car.

The test track vehicles this week are the Sultan RS Classic, ZR350, and Cypher, if you fancy giving those a whirl. As usual, there’s a bunch of discounts up for grabs this week, too, which are below:

40% Off ALL Garages

40% Off

– Casco ($542,640 – $408,000)

– Clique ($545,400)

30% Off

– Hauler Custom ($980,000)

– Moonbeam ($22,750)

– Moonbeam Custom ($259,000)

– Primo ($6,300)

– Primo Custom ($280,000)

– Slamtruck ($917,000)

– Yosemite Rancher ($490,000)#GTAOnline — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) October 14, 2021

Elsewhere, Tez2 notes that there’s an extra 50% in-game cash to be had by completing daily objectives. The details for this are laid out below:

Thursday – Participate in Capture – Raid

Friday – Complete a Special Vehicle Work

Saturday – Participate in Sumo

Sunday – Participate in the Adversary Series

Monday – Participate in Client Job

Tuesday – Complete a Doomsday Heist Prep

Wednesday – Participate in Tag Team#GTAOnline — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) October 14, 2021

