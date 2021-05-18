Take-Two plans to launch two new “immersive core” franchises by March 31

Take-Two – the parent company behind 2K, Rockstar, and Private Division – has released its latest financial earnings report, and with it an update to the list of titles the company has in production. In fiscal year 2022, which ends on March 31, 2021, Take-Two will launch four new “immersive core” games, and half of them will be from new franchises.

“In fiscal 2022, we plan to deliver an exciting array of offerings, including four immersive core releases, of which two will be from new franchises,” CEO Strauss Zelnick says in a press release. Take-Two typically includes sports titles in its ‘immersive core’ label, so it’s likely the two existing franchises are WWE 2K and NBA 2K.

That leaves us wondering what the new franchises launched this year will be, and there’s not much of a clue just yet. While “new franchise” suggests new IP, it’s possible that these will be licensed games, which would still be a new franchise to 2K. The one thing we know for sure is that none of these four ‘immersive core’ games will be free-to-play.

In fiscal years 2023 and 2024 – meaning up to March 31, 2023 – Take-Two plans to launch 19 ‘immersive core’ games. (I will keep putting that term in quotes because it’s still ridiculous.) Seven of those games will be sports sims, and four will be free-to-play. Zelnick says this is the “strongest pipeline in our company’s history”.

The elephant in the room, of course, is the GTA 6 release date. With Take-Two talking so big about its lineup for the next few years, it’s easy to speculate about Rockstar’s next major project. None of the folks involved have provided any hints about what to expect from Rockstar next, but plenty of fans will have their fingers crossed for an ‘immersive core’ return to the most iconic open-world series out there.