GTA Online’s weekly update ups the rewards on its most lucrative missions

It looks like it’s going to be a good week to rack up some cash in GTA Online as Special Cargo missions are doubled up in rewards. Rockstar Games hasn’t officially revealed what’s new this week, but players have had a look around to see different this time around.

Double experience points and cash are up for grabs if you do Special Cargo missions this week. If you haven’t tried them, they’re a particular type of CEO mission that came to Grand Theft Auto Online as part of the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update. The way they work is pretty simple, as the missions task you with nicking cargo and storing it in your warehouse. Speaking of, large warehouses are half off this week, too, so if you’ve not tried them, then they’re worth a go.

There are other ways to make bank this week, too. Doing Time Trials will get you three times the reward, whereas the Power Play PvP mode will land you two times the usual gains. Time Trials are reasonably self-explanatory, but the latter was another mode that was introduced in the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update.

Elsewhere, the GTA 5 podium vehicle has changed again and is now the XA-21. There is also 40% off the Locus and SC1, and 30% off the ETR1. If you’d like to see a full rundown of what people have found so far, there’s a list on Reddit, and dataminer Tez2 has also dug a few things up.

50% Off Large Special Cargo warehouses.

40% Off

– Locust ($975,000)

– SC1 ($961,800)

30% Off

– ETR1 ($1,396,500)https://t.co/puxcEPXXfo#GTAOnline — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) October 15, 2020

If you’re looking for some offline fun, our GTA 5 mods and GTA 5 cheats guides will give you plenty of inspiration.