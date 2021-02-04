GTA Online’s weekly update offers more loot for doing the Cayo Perico heist

Every Thursday GTA Online gets a new set of bonuses and content to keep things interesting. One week the best way to make money might be a particular set of races; another week could be another activity such as cargo trading. Rockstar reveals the GTA Online weekly update changes in full on its newswire later on in the day, but the update goes live before that, so people dip into Los Santos to see what’s new.

It looks like this week is going to be a good one for heisting. Players are reporting a 50% increase on the Cayo Perico Heist’s main loot and safe cash. Setting up the heist is free, too. If you’ve not tried the new heist yet, or fancy making some more dosh from it, this week looks like a good time to dip in. It’s an excellent week to rob El Rubio, friends.

If you fancy some racing, though, then you can get triple the usual rewards by doing the Issi Classic races. GTA Online has also got a new car, which you may fancy adding to your garage if you feel inclined. It’s the Squaddie, and it’ll set you back $1,130,000 in-game.

If you fancy trying your luck at getting a new car, the GTA 5 podium car this week is the armoured version of the Enus Paragon R. You can find a full list of what’s new below:

Podium vehicle: Paragon R (Armored)

Squaddie is now available for $1,130,000 50% More GTA$ Bonus on

– Cayo Perico Heist Main Loot & Safe Cash

– FREE Setup Cost 3x GTA$ & RP on

– Issi Classic Races Log in unlocks

If you’d like a full rundown of the GTA Cayo Perico Heist payout and GTA Cayo Perico Heist missions, you know where to click.