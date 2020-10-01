GTA Online’s weekly update ups rewards for Diamond Casino adversary modes

It’s going to be a good week to return to some of the activities from GTA Online‘s Diamond Casino update. Players have begun digging into the weekly update ahead of Rockstar’s more official round-up and have found that you’ll get double rewards for doing the update’s adversary modes.

This week, you’ll also get more experience and cash for doing stunt races and special vehicle work. The former is relatively self-explanatory, but the latter refers to missions that are needed to unlock trade prices of vehicles like Ramp Buggy and Ruiner 2000.

There are is the usual bevvy of discounts this week. This time around you can pick up 40% off any executive office, and save 30% on renovating them. There is 25% off of vehicle warehouses, and 40% off cars such as Blazer Aqua, Ramp Buggy, and Phantom Wedge. The GTA 5 podium car has shimmied about this week, too – as it so often does. This time around you’re getting the chance to pick up the Brawler. If you’re a keen speedster, it looks like the premium race this time around is Art to Art, and the time trial is Great Ocean Highway.

If you’d like to see what’s in the update so far, you can head to the game’s Reddit page, or check out Tez’s rundown on Twitter. Rockstar should have its weekly update notes up later, too.

If you’re looking to have a mull around offline, then our GTA 5 mods and GTA 5 cheats guides will give you plenty of ways to spice things up.