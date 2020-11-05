GTA Online’s weekly update brings better biker business rewards, free hand cannons

It’s that time of the week again, so GTA Online players are dipping into Los Santos to see what’s new. Rockstar Games usually rolls out an official rundown on its Newswire later on in the day, but why wait?

One of the niftier ways to rack up some cash this week is by doing missions for your biker businesses. The rewards are doubled up this week, and they’re pretty easy going, so it’s a good ‘un. If you’ve been out the loop, Rockstar added the Biker missions as part of the, um, Biker update. Pick up an MC Clubhouse if you don’t already have one and then head to the laptop and you can operate illicit businesses through the Open Road website. Clubhouses are 40% off this week, too, so don’t sweat it if you haven’t got one yet.

You can also get three times the rewards on Target Assault races, and two times the rewards on free mode events. People are also reporting that there are free hand cannons this week, so go and take your pick. Grand Theft Auto dataminer Tez2 says that all the standard ones are up for grabs, but that doesn’t include the lazer one and Mk2 variants.

Elsewhere, the Trophy Truck, Desert Raid, FMJ, and Ramp Buggy are all 40% if you’re looking for some new wheels. The GTA 5 podium car has changed to the Caracara 4×4 if you fancy your luck.

Podium vehicle: Caracara 4×4

3x GTA$ & RP on

– Target Assault Races

2x GTA$ & RP on

– Biker Businesses

– Freemode Events

Log in unlock: "Skulls" livery for Thurster

Free Handguns.#GTAOnline pic.twitter.com/Z7Ri2RoXpv — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) November 5, 2020

You can catch the full rundown as it happens on Twitter and Reddit. As we say, Rockstar will have something more official on the Newswire later.

If you’re looking to escape from all the motorbike and hand cannon mayhem, our GTA 5 mods list will give you plenty of ideas for fun adventures offline.