GTA Online weekly update adds Halloween content, another UFO event

A whole host of games are getting spooky for Halloween, and now it’s GTA Online’s turn. The weekly reset has come and gone, so players are digging in to see what’s new, and lots of them are coming across suitably ghoulish content. Rockstar Games will have the official rundown on its Newswire later today, but the content is already in the game.

Rockstar tipster Tez2 shares on Twitter that you’ve got your usual clothing options alongside Halloween free mode events like Phantom Car, Slashers, and UFO Business Battles – here are some of the event requirements. The Camhedz arcade machine is also now available. If you’re looking to raise extra funds, Alien Survival missions and Halloween modes like Come Out To Play and Condemned & Slasher are paying out double the usual rewards.

Tez also shares that the second stage of the daily UFO event is live, so today (October 21) you’ll want to head to the Sandy Shores airfield. Tez notes that the UFO will “show up around Blaine County within the next few days” and that it “seems to be getting closer to the city”.

Your usual serving of GTA Online weekly updates is here, too. This week, the GTA Prize Ride is the RT3000, which you can snag for getting top four in eight Pursuit races. The GTA podium car, meanwhile, is the Peyote Gasser. Here are all the discounts on offer:

30% Off Casino Penthouse (+Renovations)

30% Off Casino Decorations

40% Off

– Lurcher ($390,000)

– Hellion ($501,000)

– Zhaba ($1,440,000 – $1,080,000)

– Desert Raid ($417,000)

30% Off

– Caracara 4×4 ($612,500)

– Gauntlet Hellfire ($521,500)

50% Off Laser Weapons#GTAOnline — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) October 21, 2021

For more of the best Halloween games on PC, you can follow that link.