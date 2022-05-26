GTA Online weekly update boosts VIP work and the Vespucci Job

Another Thursday means another GTA Online weekly update is upon us. The official patch notes from Rockstar Games will appear later today, but the crime game’s multiplayer update is live and so we have all the important information for you right here, right now.

This week boosts a whole range of activities, most notably doubling the rewards for VIP work, which can be undertaken while acting as a VIP or CEO of an organisation. Players can earn double the usual in-game cash prize and reputation point boost for taking part in these events. Bodyguards and associates will also receive double the normal salary for signing up to help out a VIP/CEO.

The in-game cash and reputation point rewards are also doubled on a new remix of ‘the Vespucci Job,’ an Italian Job-inspired adversary mode which pits a player in a compact Issi Classic against a team of police interceptors. The doubled rewards this week also apply to truck off, mobile operations, motorcycle club work and contracts, and the missile base, diamond, and bunker adversary modes.

If you’re looking for a new ride, this week’s GTA Online Prize Ride is the Youga Classic, which you can net by coming in the top five in car meet races two days running. If you want to try your luck at the casino, you can spin the wheel for a chance at this week’s GTA Online podium car, the luxurious Revolter sedan.

There are also plenty of discounts to take advantage of, with 30% off the cost of motorcycle club businesses, vehicle warehouses, and special cargo warehouses. If motorcycles are your thing, biker supplies are half price, and Imani’s tech and phone services are a whopping 75% off.

Here are the details and discounts in full:

50% Off Biker Supplies 30% Off

-MC Businesses

-Vehicle Warehouses

-Special Cargo Warehouses 75% Off Imani Phone Services 40% Off

-Fagaloa ($201,000) 30% Off

-Caracara ($1,242,500)

-Granger 3600LX ($966,000 – $724,500)

-Turreted Limo ($1,155,000)

