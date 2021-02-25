GTA Online’s weekly update adds a weaponised dinghy

The rollout of vehicles from GTA Online‘s Cayo Perico update continues this week in Los Santos. Rockstar provides the official rundown of what the GTA Online weekly update entails later on in the day, though the content goes live when reset hits. As such, players mull around and post what’s new to Reddit and Twitter.

This week you’ll be able to buy a weaponised dinghy – yes, really – for $1,850,000 in GTA bucks from Warstock Cache & Carry. To find it, head to your humble abode, go to the garage, interact with your PC, and you should see the new vehicle. You’re looking for the Nagasaki Weaponised Dinghy, which is pretty hard to miss. It doesn’t, uh, appear to offer the most protection, but there’s little else like it.

If you need to raise some funds, the good news is that it’s looking like an excellent week to grind some dosh. Special cargo sales are offering twice their usual reward, and special cargo warehouses are 50% off. So they’re cheaper to set up, and pay out more, too. If you haven’t heard of them before, they’re a type of CEO mission that Rockstar added to the game with the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update. Simply put, they’re open-world missions that task you with going out, fetching cargo, and stashing them in your warehouse.

If you’re feeling lucky, the GTA 5 podium vehicle this week is the Vapid FMJ. You’ll also find that all garages are 50% off and that the Adder, Furia, GP1, S80RR, and Zentorno are 40% off.

You can catch a full rundown of the discounts below:

40% Off

– Adder ($600,000)

– Furia ($1,644,000 – $1,233,000)

– GP1 ($756,000)

– S80RR ($1,545,000)

– Zentorno ($435,000) Misc

– Patrick McReary random event seems to have been disabled

– Two Casino Decorations seems to have been removed, "About Turn" and "Bounce".#GTAOnline — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) February 25, 2021

If you’re looking to mix things up with some offline fun, then our GTA 5 mods and GTA 5 cheats guides are all you need. That, and a weaponised dinghy.