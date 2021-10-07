GTA Online weekly update triples rewards on stunt and air races

The theme of GTA Online’s weekly update is a tad racy this week. Rockstar Games typically posts the full rundown of its weekly updates to its Newswire later in the day, but fans don’t have to wait – they can get a peep at what’s changed beforehand as the crime game updates in the morning.

If you fancy your abilities behind the wheel and need some extra in-game dosh, you’ll want to check out some stunt and air races this week as Rockstar has tripled the rewards. You’ll also find that the GTA Online prize ride this time around is the Calico GTF. To nab it, all you have to do is finish in the top two in LS Car Meet races for six days in a row. You can also try out the Dominator GTT, Growler, and RT3000 on the test track if you fancy trying a GTA car before you buy it.

Don’t worry if you aren’t a keen racer, though, as there are other ways to make money this week. The Inch by Inch adversary mode offers double the rewards, which involves two teams competing against each other to move some cargo from A to B. You can also get double the rewards on VIP Work and Special Cargo missions.

The GTA 5 podium vehicle is the Vulcar Nebula Turbo this week if you’re curious, and you can find all the vehicle discounts below:

40% Off Executive Offices

35% Off Special Cargo Warehouses

50% Off Hydraulics

40% Off

Brawler ($429,000)

30% Off

-Nero ($1,008,000)

-Nero Custom ($423,500)

-Sultan ($8,400)

-Sultan RS ($556,500)

-Voodoo ($3,850)

-Voodoo Custom ($294,000)

-Komoda ($1,190,000 – $892,500)#GTAOnline — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) October 7, 2021

If you’re looking for some GTA 5 mods or GTA 5 cheats to spice up your sessions in the game’s offline mode, you can follow that link.