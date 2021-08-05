GTA Online’s weekly update adds the Vapid Dominator ASP car

It’s Thursday, folks, and that means it’s GTA Online reset day. Rockstar Games typically posts the full rundown of new discounts, content, and reward boosts on its newswire, but it all comes to the game before that, so the Los Santos citizens hop in to see what’s new.

We’re still getting content as part of GTA Online’s recent Los Santos Tuners update, and we can add the Vapid Dominator ASP car to our garages if we so fancy. If you have the dosh handy, you can fetch it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for around $1,775,000 GTA bucks. If you fancy taking it for a spin, it’s one of three cars you can try on the test track.

Street Races and Survival matches are paying out double the usual rewards if you’re looking to raise some funds. The best bonus, though, can be found in Business Battles this week, as they’re paying out triple the usual rewards. If you haven’t tried them before, they’re a freemode event you can do as part of the After Hours update.

The GTA podium car is the Canis Seminole Frontier this week, whereas the Annis ZR350 is the GTA prize ride. You can find the rest of the discounts down below:

50% Off Executive Offices

40% Off

– Ellie ($339,000 – $254,250)

– Itali GTO ($1,179,000)

30% Off

– Alkonost ($3,045,000 – $2,283,750)

– Tigon ($1,617,000)

– Squaddie ($791,000)#GTAOnline — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) August 5, 2021

If you’re looking for some GTA 5 mods or GTA 5 cheats to spice up your offline sessions, you know where to click.