As of this moment, it’s hard to think of a combination of words that would strike more sadness into the heart of videogame fans than ‘GTA 6 delayed.’ The most anticipated game in the world right now, above even Elder Scrolls 6, Fallout 5, and the mythical Half-Life 3, Rockstar’s next open-world opus, which returns the series to Vice City, is currently slated for 2025. Recently, however, rumor emerged that the Grand Theft Auto 6 launch had been pushed back. Thankfully, according to a new report, which cites confirmation from a number of current Rockstar developers, there is in fact no GTA 6 delay.

The Grand Theft Auto 6 release date is on its way, though we’re still eager to see the next trailer and find out more about the return to Vice City, and the sequel to GTA 5. With Red Dead Redemption 2 under its belt and Los Santos seemingly in the rear-view mirror, Rockstar is turning its attention to GTA 6 and the next generation of its open-world game in earnest. Until recently, by all accounts, production on Grand Theft Auto 6 was going smoothly, but in the past two days, a rumor has circulated that GTA 6 has been pushed back.

Gratefully, that rumor now appears to be untrue. Citing conversations with six Rockstar employees, Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier says that there is currently no Grand Theft Auto 6 delay. “The internet (and my DMs) blew up this weekend over a rumor that GTA 6 is delayed,” Schreier says. “Good news is that six Rockstar employees all told me they have not heard of any delay. Bad news, it’s a big, ambitious game and could very well slip. Too much time left to say anything definitive.”

Naturally, it’s always possible that GTA 6 – or any game of similar size, or any game whatsoever – might be delayed, but it certainly seems that this latest rumor is not true. All being well, we’ll see you back in Vice City next year.

