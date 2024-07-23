We’ve all had plenty of time to ogle the GTA 6 reveal trailer and look forward to what should be the biggest, most diverse, and most impressive Grand Theft Auto world yet. However, a former Rockstar developer predicts that some fans may be “disappointed on the first day” as he can’t foresee the experience in GTA 6 being “wildly different” from GTA 5.

With the GTA 6 release date set to arrive in just over a year’s time next fall, and with the first reveal trailer now surpassing the milestone of 200 million views, GTA fans are understandably desperate to get another look at the game or hear more official information from Rockstar. Just how different will it be from its predecessor? When the beaches, cities, and swamps of Leonida are stitched together, how big will the GTA 6 map be? What technological advancements have Rockstar made? We’re of course all hoping for a truly revolutionary and boundary-pushing game, but maybe our expectations should be brought down a peg.

That’s the sentiment of Obbe Vermeij, who worked for Rockstar between 1995 and 2009 on some classics of the open world game series like GTA Vice City, GTA San Andreas, and GTA 4. In a new podcast appearance, Vermeij is asked about his thoughts on GTA 6 based on what we already know about the game, and predicts that while many aspects of the game will get bigger and better, it won’t be the massive leap forward many are praying for.

“​​​It looks like they’ve just​ ​​​​​basically taken [GTA 5] even further, right?” he tells ‘SanInPlay’.​ ​“​The scene that blows me away is the one on​ ​​​​​the beach where everybody seems to be​ ​​​doing something else, like every character has got its own​ ​​​​​animation.​ ​I think that looks pretty amazing.​​​ ​But I don’t think it is going to be wildly​ ​​​​​different from GTA 5. I think maybe people​ ​​ ​​​ ​might be a little disappointed on the​ ​​​​first day.​​​ ​But it’s still going to be the best game ​​​out there.​”

At a separate point in the podcast, Vermeij explains that the size of the technological jump between console generations is a big factor as to why you might not see a seismic shift in what GTA 6 offers versus GTA 5. We know that GTA 6 is prioritizing the console audience when it launches, with the PC version arriving at a later date in classic Rockstar fashion.

While this is just a prediction from Vermeij (he clarifies that he has “no inside information” on the development of GTA 6) he is someone with plenty of insight into Rockstar’s way of working and is one of the few former devs from the studio that’s been vocal about his time there and the games he worked on.

A few months back, he finally revealed why one of GTA San Andreas’ weirdest in-game events would occur, and began writing a blog about the development process of older Rockstar titles – however, after complaints from his former employer, he removed most of the content from the blog and stopped posting to it.

