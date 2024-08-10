Take-Two CEO shoots down GTA 6 Game Pass launch hopes

Following the astronomical success of Grand Theft Auto 5 for well over a decade now, GTA 6 is on track to potentially break records just like its predecessor. Either way, it’s unquestionably one of the most anticipated games of all time. While we’d all love to jump into such a landmark release at no extra cost, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has shot down all hopes of a GTA 6 Game Pass launch.

Dodging delays, the GTA 6 release date window is set, having us all eagerly awaiting what will no doubt be one of the best open-world games when it arrives at long last. However, you’re going to have to fork out full price if you want to play GTA 6.

In the face of Microsoft pushing for even more high-profile Xbox Game Pass day-one launches like Call of Duty Black Ops 6, Indiana Jones, and more, Zelnick has taken a firm stance against it for Take-Two.

In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, Zelnick explains that “offering a frontline title with a premium price in a subscription service, day and date, will push consumers to that subscription service for at least a period of time.” However, Microsoft’s push isn’t in Take-Two’s best interest as Zelnick goes on to note that “it won’t affect [Take-Two’s] decisions because [its] decisions are rational.” Please, don’t shoot the messenger.

So, while we had all hoped to jump into the crime game through Game Pass, that’s not going to happen anytime soon. However, the publisher has released a handful of its older titles onto Game Pass in the past, with GTA 5 popping up regularly. As such, you will be waiting at least a couple of years before you can play the highly anticipated sequel to one of the best PC games via Game Pass. It’s probably best not to hang around.

It’s not all doom and gloom though, as this wild GTA 6 trailer theory potentially pinpoints a more solid release date. Nevertheless, we’ll still be waiting a little while longer, which is the perfect excuse to check out all the GTA 6 cheats we expect to see at launch. If you’re taking a break from GTA Online while you wait, why not take a look at the great multiplayer games you can play instead?

