Rockstar addresses "heartbreaking" GTA 6 leaks ahead of its big gameplay reveal

Rockstar Games has addressed the recent GTA 6 leaks that saw multiple extended clips of the upcoming open-world game shared via social media. The incident has thrown cold water over the studio's big gameplay reveal for the new Grand Theft Auto, which is due to air this week with a Netflix exclusive showcase that will be made available several hours later via YouTube.

"We know that many of you have been waiting to hear from us regarding the events of the past week," Rockstar Games writes via social media. "It would be an understatement to say that having videos of Grand Theft Auto 6 gameplay leak in this way has been heartbreaking for our team, and this is obviously not how we intended for you to see the game after all this time."

The developer adds that it is "very sorry that everything has taken as long as it has - from getting the game finished (nearly there!) to sharing more details and official gameplay, and providing the community with everything you want to know." It says the team is "excited for everyone to see the extended look tomorrow."

Rockstar admits GTA 6 "has taken longer than we wanted to get it ready," but explains that "as with everything we do, we know we need to exceed your expectations, and we are determined to deliver at the level you expect and deserve." It calls the impact of the leaks and any potential spoilers "unfortunate," but hopes you "will wait a bit longer to experience the game" when it finally arrives.

"We want to thank everyone in the community who has reached out with messages of support this past week," the post concludes, "your words have meant more to the team than you can imagine. Ultimately, we are making this game for you, and without you, we would not have the privilege of making games. We look forward to sharing more with you soon."

Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended look will air exclusively via Netflix on Thursday August 27 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST / 9pm CEST, and will be available to watch via the Rockstar Games YouTube channel six hours later. The full game releases Thursday November 19; we're obviously waiting for any word on if and when it will come to PC, but I'll still be watching closely to see how it looks.