Rockstar confirms the GTA 6 price, pre-order bonuses, and its ultimate edition

Rockstar Games has just announced what the GTA 6 price and pre-order bonuses will look like, alongside confirmation that we will be getting an ultimate edition of the open-world game. The developer gave us a date for pre-orders to open last week, and has now gone one step further, noting that availability will open at "midnight local time on June 25." Here's what you can get if you jump in early - oh, and expect to pay $79.99 for the regular edition, or $99.99 for the ultimate.

I'm as sad as anyone that this latest update is yet another affirmation that Grand Theft Auto 6 isn't going to be on PC any time soon. However, it does answer quite a few questions around the nature of the premium editions and bonus packages. First up is the GTA 6 Vintage Vice City Pack, which you'll get if you pre-order the game. This promises "unique benefits that flash back to when the neon burned brightest," which will certainly be appreciated by those who are sad we're not returning to the '80s setting of Tommy Vercetti's adventure.

The GTA 6 pre-order bonuses include:

The '55 Vapid Stanier: "Cruise Shore Drive in this classic sedan and store it in the Shore Court personal garage that's just a stone's throw from the glistening sands of Ocean Beach." It includes a weapon locker and a secure stash point for stolen goods before they're fenced.

"Cruise Shore Drive in this classic sedan and store it in the Shore Court personal garage that's just a stone's throw from the glistening sands of Ocean Beach." It includes a weapon locker and a secure stash point for stolen goods before they're fenced. Outfits and hairstyles: Jason gets an "effortlessly chic linen suit in vintage pastel, complemented by the cut and coif of the decade of decadence." Lucia, meanwhile, sports a classy "red sequin mini dress and curls."

Jason gets an "effortlessly chic linen suit in vintage pastel, complemented by the cut and coif of the decade of decadence." Lucia, meanwhile, sports a classy "red sequin mini dress and curls." Gun skins: Want an even more direct Vice City throwback? You'll have access to a blue palm-tree design inspired by Tommy's iconic shirt, which can be applied to "most guns."

Want an even more direct Vice City throwback? You'll have access to a blue palm-tree design inspired by Tommy's iconic shirt, which can be applied to "most guns." One month of GTA Plus: Digital pre-orders only will get a month's subscription to the GTA Online premium package.

Then we have the GTA 6 ultimate edition. This looks to be the only other version outside of the basic offering, and Rockstar promises "an exclusive collection of premium vehicles, weapons, apparel, and action." It notes that the bonuses from this are "threaded across all aspects of Jason and Lucia's story, with new items uncovered behind each chapter." Don't expect to get access to it all at once, then.

The GTA 6 ultimate edition bonuses include:

The '95 Grotti Cheetah: This classic mid-'90s sports car comes with "a minimalist, retro-futuristic livery." Rockstar says it will be "available to punctuate later-stage action," suggesting you'll have to wait a while to get your hands on it.

This classic mid-'90s sports car comes with "a minimalist, retro-futuristic livery." Rockstar says it will be "available to punctuate later-stage action," suggesting you'll have to wait a while to get your hands on it. Hawk & Little Morgan revolvers: These "his and hers" guns feature "classic Vice City stylings sourced from the Vercetti Estate, including palm tree etched grips, engraved detailing, and a high-performance scope."

These "his and hers" guns feature "classic Vice City stylings sourced from the Vercetti Estate, including palm tree etched grips, engraved detailing, and a high-performance scope." Personalized pistols: Our pair of protagonists each gets a custom gun design: Jason for the Girardi ES9, Lucis for the Klose K17.

Our pair of protagonists each gets a custom gun design: Jason for the Girardi ES9, Lucis for the Klose K17. Vice City style: "Exclusive outfits, tattoos, and more" will give you more ways to customize both characters' look to fit the decadent vibe.

Jason's safehouse vehicles: An army fatigue tinged Dinka Enduro motorcycle and Crest Kayak will be available.

An army fatigue tinged Dinka Enduro motorcycle and Crest Kayak will be available. Custom car mods: Along with an exclusive modkit for the Vapid Ganado, you can look forward to "detailed interiors, exquisite rims, and donk stylings" just for ultimate edition owners, and access to specialist mod shop One-Eyed Willie's in Lake Leonida.

Along with an exclusive modkit for the Vapid Ganado, you can look forward to "detailed interiors, exquisite rims, and donk stylings" just for ultimate edition owners, and access to specialist mod shop One-Eyed Willie's in Lake Leonida. The '67 Vapid Dominator buggy: This "Mud Club monster" can be found at the Paradise Garage in Watson Bay, and is perfect for off-roading in the backwoods of Mount Kalaga.

This "Mud Club monster" can be found at the Paradise Garage in Watson Bay, and is perfect for off-roading in the backwoods of Mount Kalaga. Classic Car collection: This special commission with "eccentric car collector" Wyman will see you tracking down abandoned classics and project cars, before bringing them back to their former glory.

This special commission with "eccentric car collector" Wyman will see you tracking down abandoned classics and project cars, before bringing them back to their former glory. Shitzu Squalo: A pink-and-blue luxury speedboat can be found docked at Washington Beach: Rockstar promises that it's "open-ocean ready with an explosives-laden weapons crate."

A pink-and-blue luxury speedboat can be found docked at Washington Beach: Rockstar promises that it's "open-ocean ready with an explosives-laden weapons crate." Sara's Unisex Salon: This special business offers "signature salon styles" for both leads, with facial hair options for Jason, and makeup and nails for Lucia.

This special business offers "signature salon styles" for both leads, with facial hair options for Jason, and makeup and nails for Lucia. Stock 305 clothing store: Yet another exclusive club, this home for "elevated streetwear" promises even more unique looks for our leading pair.

Yet another exclusive club, this home for "elevated streetwear" promises even more unique looks for our leading pair. Electric Fang Tattoo: You guessed it: another exclusive shop, this time offering more than 50 signature tattoos designed by artist collective FAILE.

You guessed it: another exclusive shop, this time offering more than 50 signature tattoos designed by artist collective FAILE. Goodttime Gear: For something a little more light-hearted, try out these accessories inspired by the Goodtime State TV show Macca the Gator.

For something a little more light-hearted, try out these accessories inspired by the Goodtime State TV show Macca the Gator. PTT Youngin$ Illegal Goods Store: "Raid the compound of one of Southside Vice City's loudest and most socially active gangs and escape safely," and you can net a range of special items and contraband.

GTA 6 will retail for $79.99 for the standard edition, and $99.99 for the premium edition. Pre-orders will open at midnight in your local region on Thursday June 25. We might be watching with envy from PC land, but I'll certainly be keeping a close eye.