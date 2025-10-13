The unexpected virality a song can achieve thanks to TikTok still blows my mind. It's a platform that didn't even exist when GTA 5 came out more than 12 years ago, but it's one that GTA 6 is going to be leaning into a lot, judging by its reveal trailer. That means some TikTok-famous tracks will probably air on some of its radio stations. While any artist featuring in GTA 6 should be keeping hush right now (they're no doubt NDA'd up to the eyeballs) another rapper has claimed that his song will be in the open world game's soundtrack, and it's one we've seen exploding on TikTok in recent months. The '6-7 meme' is apparently coming to GTA 6.

The GTA 6 soundtrack will no doubt cover all bases. Fans of country, EDM, rock, cheesy pop, and everything in between should be catered for. It seems those who love a bit of brain rot will also get their fill. The 6-7 meme also stems from the rap song 'Doot Doot (6 7),' and now its creator, Philadelphia rapper Skrilla, claims it will be in Rockstar's long-awaited game.

In the latest episode of Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast, hosted by comedians Shane Gillis and Matt McCusker, guest Skrilla discusses how he enjoys playing Grand Theft Auto with a "big group" using a character that reflects his appearance, seemingly referring to GTA Online. The rapper says he can't wait for the GTA 6 release date, before claiming that his viral track will be in the game.

"[They're] going to have 6 7 on there too," he says. "Definitely going to be me and my own person [GTA character] on there, playing my own music." For anyone that hasn't heard Doot Doot (6 7) before, the hook "6-7, I just bipped right on the highway" has become a popular TikTok sound after initially being used in basketball montages. The scatty flow and lyrics mean it's certainly an acquired taste, even for someone like myself who's into hip hop, but some trends can't be ignored, I guess.

Last year, another high-profile artist claimed that they were "working on GTA 6" - Floridian singer, rapper, and producer T-Pain. While T-Pain appears to be doing more than just including one of his songs on the soundtrack (Rockstar allegedly stopped him from going on his beloved GTA RP servers due to his involvement) I still expect to see some of his music featured.

Other Florida-based music icons, such as DJ Khaled and Pitbull, have also been speculated to feature in the game - or at the very least have some satirical characters based off of their big personas. Of course, Rockstar hasn't officially confirmed that Skrilla or any of the names mentioned will appear, so grab that salt pot and take a pinch for now.

Rockstar has already revealed a few music-related GTA 6 characters that we'll see on the streets of Vice City. Boobie Ike and Dre'Quan Priest appear to be the main figureheads of the label Only Raw Records, which has recently signed rap duo Real Dimez. While we wait for more details, check out everything we know so far about the GTA 6 map.

