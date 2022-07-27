GTA 6 release date still “two years away” say Rockstar insiders

The GTA 6 release date is “at least two years away” say Rockstar insiders, who have also described that the upcoming sandbox crime sim will be set in a Vice City-style Miami and feature a Latina, female protagonist.

People reportedly “close to” the development of GTA 6 have claimed that the game will feature a “playable female protagonist for the first time”, who will form half of “a pair of leading characters in a story influenced by the bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde”. The game was originally codenamed Project Americas, with Rockstar planning to create an enormous, changing map that encompassed parts of both North and South America. However, that idea was later “reeled in”, with the developer deciding instead to focus on a fictionalised version of Miami and its “surrounding areas” – a location that was last seen in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.

Nevertheless the GTA 6 location apparently remains “large”, with more interiors than any previous entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. Rockstar is also planning to continually update the map over time, adding new missions and locations across GTA 6’s lifespan.

GTA 6 has apparently been in development since 2014, with a group of designers at Rockstar’s Edinburgh office reportedly leaving the company earlier this year due to frustrations regarding lack of progress. The same Rockstar insiders who are close to the game’s production say that the GTA 6 release date is still “at least two years away”, according to a report by Bloomberg.

With a female protagonist, Vice City setting, and evolving game world, GTA 6 – if these claims are true – could be exactly what the crime series needs, but it sounds like we will have to wait longer than we would like, as the GTA 6 release date may not be until 2024. You can find out more about GTA 6 rumours, facts, and speculation with our comprehensive guide.