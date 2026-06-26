Dear Rockstar: Please stop dancing around the GTA 6 PC release, it deserves better than this

In a parallel universe where GTA 6 came out in late 2025 as initially planned, there's a chance we would be playing it on PC right now. That's obviously a slightly pointless hypothetical; Rockstar Games decided there was more work to be done to get the biggest-budget game ever made up to the level of polish it wanted to achieve, and I'll take a delay over developer crunch every single time. Yet I can't help but feel some frustration around the studio's continued intent to pretend that its next behemoth won't be coming to PC eventually.

We've seen the trends before, and people aren't stupid. GTA 5 came to PC in April 2015, 19 months after its original launch on PS3 and Xbox 360 (and five after its move to PS4 and Xbox One). Red Dead Redemption 2 took a little over a year to make it from consoles to PC; GTA 4 was even faster at just seven months. Grand Theft Auto 6 will do the same, sooner or later, and it'll almost inevitably end up being the best-looking version of the open-world game for those with enough hardware heft to max out its settings.

If we all know that a GTA 6 PC version is on the horizon, does Rockstar even need to say it? No, but it feels rather childish to play this game of 'hide the port' in 2026. We can speculate all day on the reason the developer has continued to adopt this staggered release schedule with all of its recent games. Perhaps it simply wishes to focus on getting the console builds perfect before turning its attention to the PC. Maybe it doesn't want the fanciest-looking edition to be overshadowing the others on day one.

There might be concerns about an increased vulnerability to potential piracy with the more open-ended nature of PCs… Or Rockstar could just be hoping that as many people as possible give in to the temptation of buying the game on console, only to double-dip when it lands on PC later. My money's on that last one. Even if that were true, however, I don't think confirming those plans would change much.

Most GTA 6 buyers will fall into one of two camps: 'I need to play it on day one,' and 'I'm happy to wait for my preferred platform.' If you can't bear to miss out on the Zeitgeist, you're still going to stump up your hard-earned $80 (or more likely $100, given the number of things Rockstar is stacking into the ultimate edition) for the console launch, even if you know for sure it's coming to PC later on. If you're content to wait, well, you've already made your choice.

In my heart, I'd like to tell Rockstar that the PC version deserves to come out right alongside the console ones, and I suspect many of the developers who have been working their butts off to perfect a game the world has spent years dreaming of would probably feel the same way. It seems a shame to not deliver what should ultimately end up as the best version of your game on day one. I'm prepared to give the benefit of the doubt, however, and let the console release be the testbed that ensures GTA 6 is absolutely sparkling when it does land on PC.

I only wish we didn't have to all sit on our hands and speculate about its very existence. A date would be nice, certainly, or at least a rough window, so I have room to think about whether I can squeeze in an upgrade for my rig in time. I'd settle for just a simple "it's coming," though. Rockstar's PC audience deserves at least that much - and the game itself does as well.