Rockstar confirms GTA 6 pre-order date and cover art, begging one question: what's the price?

It's not quite what we were all hoping for from the next GTA 6 trailer, but Rockstar Games has some fresh news, even if it remains short of what we're really hoping to hear on the PC side. We now have a complete look at the full cover artwork, along with a date for when Grand Theft Auto 6 pre-orders open. If you were dreaming of a world where Rockstar suddenly gave us a PC surprise, however, you're in for disappointment.

It's official: pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto 6 will start in just one week - on consoles, at least. That also means we're right around the corner from finding out what price point has been set, which has been one of the most hotly debated aspects in the run-up to launch. Last year, Take-Two boss Strauss Zelnick promised a "fair" price, but didn't rule out the potential for it to arrive at $80.

There has been speculation that Rockstar might look to go higher, and there's little question that many people would begrudgingly still pay. I think I'm in agreement that $80 is the right entry point, however, with potential for a Deluxe Edition that could push it up to the $100-120 mark. In the UK, the PCGamesN team is bracing for the potential to be looking at £70-75.

Don't go into the above trailer with your hopes too high, either - it really is just a slow pan out on the game's official cover art, which follows GTA tradition with a collage of action scenes and some of its lead characters, including the open-world game's dual protagonists Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos.

Rockstar has confirmed that GTA 6 pre-orders begin on Thursday June 25 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles, but there's still no word on a potential PC release. I doubt any confirmation in that corner is coming until after the game is already out, so guess we'll just have to keep sitting on our hands and hoping in the meantime.