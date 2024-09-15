Grand Theft Auto 6 is going to be cataclysmically Earth-shattering. The first trailer already has 200 million views, and theories about the story, delays, and gameplay are everywhere. At this point it doesn’t matter how long Rockstar takes, whenever it drops it’ll be the only thing anyone talks about for weeks. If we are going to hear official news of a delay, one former Rockstar developer thinks we won’t know until closer to launch. Based on their track record before GTA 6, I’d be inclined to believe them.

With the GTA 6 release date getting closer by the day, any talk of a delay is nail-biting. A recent delay rumor might not be true, sure, but 2025 is still a ways off and anything can happen. Personally, I’m at the point of acceptance. GTA 5 came out in 2013 (I was still in high school), so what’s the harm in another year or two? That would mean the wait for GTA 6 on PC is even longer, but I can manage.

According to a former GTA developer though, if Rockstar were to delay Grand Theft Auto 6 the team wouldn’t know until mid-2025. So says Obbe Vermeij, who worked on multiple games in the series like GTA 3, Vice City, San Andreas, and more as a technical director. Vermeij is speaking from experience, as the exact same delay scenario happened to GTA 4.

“The decision to delay GTA 4 was made four months or so before the original release date,” Vermeij explains. “Any further and it’s hard to make the call. [Rockstar] is probably not in a position to determine whether they will hit 2025 until May-ish.”

“Also: GTA 6 will sell for ten-plus years and there is no competition to worry about. They are not going to release the game until they’re 100% happy with it. No matter what it said in the trailer. I have no inside info. Didn’t talk to anyone,” Vermeij adds (via GamesRadar).

Vermeij was also asked if Take-Two, who wholly owns Rockstar as a subsidiary, could push for a 2025 launch. “Take-Two let Rockstar make their own decisions and I don’t think there is any reason to change that now,” they respond.

As a former Rockstar employee, keep in mind that Vermeij hasn’t been inside the developer since 2009. Vermeij clearly understands how Rockstar made and released GTA games between 3 and Chinatown Wars, with his thoughts on Grand Theft Auto 6 educated guesses from his own time there.

If you want to read up on more of Vermeij’s old-school GTA stories though, there’s plenty to pick through. He’s previously talked about the secret behind Vice City’s psychic cops, and even why you could shoot the moon in GTA 3 – that one’s incredible, by the way.

