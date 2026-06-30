Rockstar devs could go on strike before GTA 6 launch as unionization talks grow

Developers at Rockstar Games are attempting to gain official union recognition following mass firings last year, with hopes of pushing it through before Grand Theft Auto 6 drops later this year. The move not only includes those who have helped to create GTA 6, but also employees who work at the company on other projects and in other roles.

Work is continuing at pace on the game, as the Grand Theft Auto 6 release date on November 19 continues to loom large. There have already been allegations of crunch conditions at the company as it pushes to complete GTA 6 production on time, but it appears there could be another issue for Rockstar in the run-up to launch.

That could come in the form of a strike by employees at the firm, who suggest that the possibility is not off the table if Rockstar doesn't voluntarily recognize the union before the fall.

Reported by The Guardian, employees are looking to unionize in the wake of 31 firings in October 2025. While Rockstar says that those firings were related to the distribution of confidential information in a public forum, those who were let go accused the company of union-busting, as every person let go was a union member. Rockstar has denied these allegations, calling them "entirely false and misleading."

Jordan Garland, who was one of the 31 let go last year, says that employees are trying to "ensure this sort of thing never happens again, not just at Rockstar but anywhere in the industry," and calls on Rockstar to voluntarily recognize the union, meet with them, and "make it a celebration of people who make the games possible."

Shanti Easton-Steel, a Production Coordinator at Rockstar North in Edinburgh, Scotland, praised both current and former members of the team, saying that because of their hard work "[they] are now in a strong enough position to pursue formal recognition." She continued by saying that while "it's painful that our dismissed colleagues are not here to share this milestone moment, the best way we can honor their contribution now is by succeeding in the fight they helped us to start."

The Guardian understands that, while the members hope Rockstar voluntarily recognizes the union, they are prepared to take further action to ensure that it happens. This could result in more action, including a possible strike in the run-up to release day.

The union hopes to secure "formal channels for collective bargaining with management" and additional workplace protections and rights for members and union representatives. With just over four months until GTA 6's big launch, the ball seems firmly in Rockstar's court if it wishes to avoid any action that could hamper the release.