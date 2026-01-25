We might not get GTA 6 this year, but at least this hefty sale gives you Rockstar's finest at prices too low to ignore

As part of the PC crowd, I'm pretty resigned to the fact that, even if its initial November release date sticks, we won't be getting GTA 6 over here in 2026. Rockstar Games will want to let its console version sit for a while, whether that's to ensure the PC version is as polished as possible, or simply to entice you to shell out for a PS5 or Xbox copy knowing that you'll probably buy it again when it comes to the Steam shores. If you need something to take your mind off that temptation, a new Rockstar Games sale is just the ticket.

This Steam sale is the ideal way to take your mind off GTA 6 - okay, perhaps it won't stop you thinking about it, but there's enough meat in the developer's back catalogue to keep you entertained pretty much all the way through the year. In a lot of cases, the prices on offer here are the lowest we've seen on Valve's store, including the offerings for Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption, while many of the other classic PC games will set you back less than a cup of coffee, making them hard to pass up.

Red Dead Redemption 2 at 75% off ($14.99 / £14.99) is probably still the highlight - Sam scored it a resounding 10/10 at launch and that feeling holds up just as well today. Combining Rockstar's high production values and a stunning level of detail with a story that takes itself more seriously and shows plenty of soul in doing so, it's a truly unforgettable ride. Chuck in Red Dead Online, which is still a whole boatload of fun with a few friends even if it never got quite the long-term support I was hoping for, and you've got a surefire winner. Maybe you can even help solve its latest mystery?

The preceding RDR is no slouch either, although its more recent move over to PC creates a slightly strange situation where its 50% discount ($24.99 / £19.99) still leaves it more expensive than its sequel. Still, the tale of John Marston, while a little more dated, still remains a fantastic counterpart to that of Arthur Morgan - you'll even find some who prefer it, and with plenty of good reasons.

If you still don't own GTA 5 at this point, you can grab it at 50% off ($14.99 / £14.99), although I'm going to take this as my regularly scheduled opportunity to tell you that you should instead pick up GTA 4. Coming bundled with both of its fantastic story expansions, it's 70% off, meaning you'll pay just $5.99 / £5.09 for the strongest main narrative in the entire Grand Theft Auto series. If it felt a bit drab coming off San Andreas at the time, go back and give Nico Bellic's tale a second chance; you won't regret it.

Reach a little deeper into the bargain bin, and the savings just keep coming. With classics like the Max Payne trilogy, gruesome slasher Manhunt, face-twisting detective drama L.A. Noire, and the inimitable Bully all yours for just a few quid a pop, you'll be well-served whatever takes your fancy. Here are the rest of the discounts:

Max Payne - 65% off, $3.49 / £2.09

Max Payne 2 - 75% off, $2.49 / 70% off, £2.99

Max Payne 3 - 70% off, $5.99 / £5.39

L.A. Noire - 70% off, $5.99 / £5.39

L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files - 50% off, $14.99 / £12.49

Bully: Scholarship Edition - 65% off, $5.24 / £3.49

Manhunt - 65% off, $3.49 / £2.09

GTA: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - 67% off, $19.79 / £19.79

You really can't go wrong with anything here, certainly not at the discounts on offer. If you want a nod from me, however, I'd suggest following up that GTA 4 revisit with a trip to Bullworth Academy., If you still fancy something else, then the Max Payne trilogy is a pair of classic high-octane shooters, followed by a more modern third entry packed with some sublime-feeling action that deserves far more love than it gets.