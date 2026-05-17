Take-Two boss Strauss Zelnick doubles down on GTA 6 date

Rumors and speculation abound, but Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick is confident that GTA 6 is on track to hit its planned November 19 launch. There has been much conversation around whether a Grand Theft Auto 6 delay could be on the cards, with the last trailer now over a year old. In a newly published interview with business podcaster David Senra, however, Zelnick remains steadfast on the crime game's announced date.

Turning the conversation to the GTA 6 release date, Senra comments, "You're sitting on the most valuable media property in the world and everybody online is just like, 'When's GTA 6 coming out?' How do you deal with the timelines? The answer to that question is just, 'I don't know,' right?" Zelnick is quick to cut in. "Well, no. November 19. I do know."

You can see the discussion below, starting from the 1:09:30 mark. Asked about the previous pushbacks, Zelnick says, "I think we're about 18 months behind the original date. Not much more than that." Senra also queries if it's the most successful game series ever. "I think so," Zelnick responds, "but it depends on how you count." He suggests that other multi-game series such as Mario Kart and Call of Duty could be in close contention.

Of course, here in PC land we're still waiting for so much as confirmation that GTA 6 will even be coming to our platform. For now, that November 19 release remains agonizingly console-only, and that means the chance of us getting to play the world's most-anticipated game on our computers before 2026 is out is close to zero, even without more delays.

It's worth noting that, while Senra's interview was posted today, Sunday May 17, there's no indication when his conversation with Zelnick was recorded. Still, it's nice to have some reassurance. The GTA community has grown increasingly convinced we're overdue some fresh information, and I'm inclined to agree. Some even think that the elusive Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 3 could arrive as soon as this coming week. I'll be waiting if it does.