We’ve all waited long enough at this point for GTA 6 to arrive – like you, I’m also itching to explore fake Florida as well. As a result, no one wants to see the biggest game of the last few years delayed, and whenever a moment like a Take-Two financial report comes around, hearts are in mouths as we nervously wait to see if there’s been any setbacks. Thankfully, GTA 6 has come out the other side of the latest moment unscathed, with Take-Two confirming it’s still on track for its current release window.

When the epic GTA 6 reveal trailer dropped in late 2023, the open-world game was slapped with a very broad window of the 2025 calendar year. Then, in Take-Two’s previous financial report, that was narrowed down to the Fall of 2025. In today’s new report, the company has reaffirmed this GTA 6 release date window, and in a call with investors CEO Strauss Zelnick repeated this window with an air of confidence too.

So, you can wipe the sweat from your brow and bring that heart rate back down – GTA 6 is still on track, for now. There have been some concerns that slippage into 2026 is a possibility for the game, but so far at least, that doesn’t appear to be happening. However, this is the games industry – no project, developer, or publisher is immune from setbacks, and there’s still a long way to go.

By sticking with this release window, it also backs up a wild theory that recently emerged from some new GTA Online content. Apparently, there is a hidden message on the license plate of a pizza delivery bike which suggests the game will arrive on October 4 next year. It’s not impossible, I guess?

Elsewhere, Take-Two says it is extremely happy with how its already-released GTA games are fairing. The franchise as a whole has now surpassed 430 million units sold – that’s five million more than the number reported three months ago. That means there are still plenty more copies of GTA 5 being shifted, likely alongside some people picking up GTA Online as a standalone product and the GTA Trilogy remasters.

