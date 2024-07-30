Having broken the Guinness World Record for the most popular YouTube non-music video in 24 hours, the first GTA 6 trailer went down a treat, continuing the streak of records GTA 5 has earned in the 11 years since release. Unsurprisingly then, everyone and their dogs are clamoring for more, whether it’s a crumb of gameplay details or a fresh new trailer. Thankfully, a new promo for GTA 5 has sparked wild but surprisingly plausible theories that a new GTA 6 trailer will be released in October.

The GTA 6 release date is still a long way off, meaning we’re in store for at least a few new teaser-filled trailers before we finally get hands-on with the long-awaited sequel to one of the best open-world games. That teasing has already kicked into full swing, it seems, as eagle-eyed fans have uncovered a possible GTA 6 easter egg hidden in an unassuming clip for pizza delivery missions in GTA Online.

Just four seconds into the new 15-second post from Rockstar is a scooter with a license plate that reads ‘PIZZ4.’ However, this plate also contains the letters ‘OCT’ in the top left corner. What happens when you put these details together? Well, you’re left with October 4, which could very well be a cheeky tease of when we can expect to see a fresh GTA 6 trailer, or possibly just additional details as we inch closer to launch next year.

Though it is undoubtedly a stretch, as San Andreas plates have long featured ‘OCT’ in GTA 5, it’s not the first time the acclaimed developer has hidden key details surrounding GTA 6. Late last year we reported that the GTA 5 San Andreas Mercenaries update sneakily revealed the date of the first GTA 6 trailer ahead of time – December 5, 2023, at 9am – which was spot on. This was done so via a secret code hidden on an in-game t-shirt. As you can see, as wild as this pizza delivery license plate theory sounds, it could very well be true.

Needless to say, without official word from Rockstar, we’ll have to patiently wait for Friday, October 4, 2024, and hope for the best. Until then though, read up on why this ex-Rockstar dev believes GTA 6 may leave players “disappointed” and how GTA publisher Rockstar admits review bombing can harm success.

