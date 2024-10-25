While its realistic tactical FPS framing places Gray Zone Warfare in a similar bracket to the likes of Escape From Tarkov and Delta Force, the open-world hardcore shooter is very much its own beast, focused on a more persistent in-map experience. With its next update, Night Ops, Gray Zone Warfare is introducing a complete day and night cycle that will dramatically alter how you play. In a new developer blog, Madfinger explains how this is just the beginning of the ways Night Ops will change the game, with new weapons and anti-griefing tools also inbound.

The Gray Zone Warfare Night Ops update is set to arrive by the end of 2024, and includes all the essentials you’ll need to survive in its newfound darkness, including realistic NVGs, flashlights, and laser sights. Beyond that, however, the FPS game’s developer reveals some of the additions dropping into Lamang Island with the next Gray Zone Warfare update.

First is a range of new weapons, including the Colt 1911 and the AK-Ratnik series (comprising the AK-12, AK-15, AK-19, and AK-308). Also introduced is the ever-reliable AKS-74U, which will be easily available in starter towns to give players a “versatile option that could quickly become a go-to weapon in the early game.” Of course, you can expect a full range of attachments and modifications for each as well.

The team is also rebalancing both shotguns and 9mm pistols in an attempt to offer you more dependable close-range options. These upgrades “will boost their viability in close-quarters combat, resulting in more dynamic firefights and offering you greater strategic flexibility tailored to your playstyle,” helping to ensure you’re equipped for any situation.

Enhanced realism comes through improved ballistics and anatomy modeling, further ensuring that shot placement is crucial. Weapon and equipment durability has also been introduced, with your guns, armor, and gear degrading both over time and with use. Become too comfortable with a weapon, and you’ll eventually need to replace components. Get hit in the helmet, and it might impact your NVG functionality.

To help you stay on top of your loadout, Madfinger has streamlined inventory management. New filters will let you quickly find the items you want. You’ll also be able to claim gear cases that you can use to store spare loot that you aren’t currently using, saving valuable inventory space, although the developer says these “will require effort to obtain.”

Another aspect Madfinger is focusing on is the feeling of “gear fear” – that tense risk-and-reward dynamic of not wanting to lose your hard-earned stuff. To achieve this, it’s making the most powerful weapons, NVGs, and attachments harder to come by, stripping out the endless supply of guns and ammo from vendors, and demanding that you take on the likes of exploration, tasks, and boss encounters to claim the top-tier rewards.

The ease of teamwork has been boosted with synchronized squad waypoints and additional minimap zoom options. At the same time, Madfinger is introducing an “aggressor system” to tackle trolls and disruptive players. Kill or injure a teammate and you’ll be marked as an aggressor, and lose the ability to loot your own body upon death. Other players, however, can kill and loot aggressors without penalties, “raising the stakes of friendly fire and encouraging more responsible gameplay.”

Madfinger says this new aggressor system “is just the beginning,” and will set the groundwork for a future “rogue system” that will enable players “to embrace more chaotic and unpredictable gameplay styles.” While this isn’t part of the Night Ops update, it should introduce a new level of tension to proceedings, although the developer says it will closely monitor player feedback as it works on the new rogue mechanics.

The Gray Zone Warfare Night Ops update is set to launch in 2024. Before we get there, expect at least one more deep dive into the promised enhancements to enemy AI, which should provide “a more challenging, realistic, and engaging atmosphere in every encounter” while also cutting back on feelings of being unfairly targeted by aimbot NPCs.

If you can’t get enough of that sense of exploration, the best open-world games are perfect for you. If it’s the spirit of competition that drives you, check out the best multiplayer games in 2024.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.