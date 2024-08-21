While Dragon Age: The Veilguard is moving away from BioWare’s tactical combat in favor of a more action-oriented system, fellow party-based RPG sequel Greedfall 2 is doing the opposite. The impending change to a tactics-oriented combat system has proved controversial, but now we’ve finally been told exactly how it works – and choice is the name of the game.

During our Greedfall 2 preview earlier in the year, we found the new combat to be really flexible, but that doesn’t mean people haven’t been skeptical of the RPG sequel’s new approach. With the Greedfall 2 early access launch looming, developer Spiders has finally revealed what we can expect from the tactical revamp come September, and you’re going to have a lot of options.

So, let’s dive into how Greedfall 2’s Dragon Age Origins-inspired tactical combat works. Spiders is giving you full control over your companions during fights in the sequel, and this starts with a choice. You can either play in real-time or with the new tactical pause feature, which allows you to pause the game and make decisions like companion movements, attacks, or skills without any pressure. If you’re feeling brave you can of course do all of this in real time, if you’ve got what it takes.

Companions also have different skill trees, but you can mix and match these abilities as you see fit. You can also reset these choices, giving you complete control over the builds of your team as you play.

All of these decisions are beholden to action points. This is a resource you need to give precise orders, and while it can be restored via basic attacks, potions, or resting, you need to make sure you balance them with how you fight.

“Take advantage of the dynamic environment around you – use elements of the scenery, position yourself at higher ground, to create tactical opportunities and gain a strategic edge. It’s up to you to coordinate your attacks in the best possible way to defeat your enemies,” Spiders writes.

Spiders wants to make sure that you choose how you play Greedfall 2, with a plethora of options available to tailor the experience. “You can customize the game to suit your preferences, whether you’re looking for an intense tactical challenge or a narrative-driven experience where your fate depends on your decisions.”

This means you can adjust the damage your team takes, the damage you inflict on enemies, overall recovery time, and you can even make your companions autonomous if you don’t want to control them yourself.

