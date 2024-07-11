Development team Spiders has been on a bit of a run over recent years, becoming ever more confident and assured when crafting RPG experiences. It’s been a long road since the bumpy days of Mars: War Logs or Of Orcs and Men, with the developer now crafting RPGs that are nudging into greatness. Upcoming sequel Greedfall 2: The Dying World looks like it might just be Spiders’ crowning achievement, and it just got an early access launch date.

The original Greedfall was a well received, yet slightly flawed open world RPG. It saw you play as a colonist stepping onto the island of Teer Fradee, discovering a world of magic, intrigue, and colonialism parallels. Greedfall 2: The Dying World looks like it’ll improve on every aspect of the previous title, and may prove to be the developer’s magnum opus.

Despite this being a sequel, it’s actually set a few years before the events of the first game. You play as a native of that same island, forcibly kidnapped and taken to the mainland where your home’s colonizers come from. With this continent being in a state of utter chaos thanks to war, political machinations, and disease, you become perfectly placed to carve out your own destiny and put an end to a budding threat which could overwhelm the world.

It’s not just the storyline and setting that’s different this time around, combat is also getting an overhaul. This is a much more tactical affair, differentiating itself from the action-oriented fighting found in the first game. Think of its party-based real time with pause combat as being somewhat similar to the original Baldur’s Gate, or Dragon Age: Origins. While potentially unpopular with a segment of fans of the original, it looks like what we’ll be getting is a richer, deeper RPG experience across the board.

Greedfall 2: The Dying World will launch into early access on Tuesday September 24. You can learn more, and add the game to your wishlist, over on the game’s Steam page.

