The problem with launching a game into early access is that you have to do it all over again. It’s not just a case of getting the game out once, you have to work your way to the full launch and do the release dance once more. How you get there is the entire point of the early access program, and upcoming RPG Greedfall 2 The Dying World has given a roadmap that shows what shape its updates will take.

The Greedfall 2 early access roadmap does two things – it lets fans know what to expect over the first few months following the initial launch of the RPG, as well as telling everyone how much game will be present in the first iteration. When it hits early access players will be able to access the start of the main quest with three regions to explore – Teer Fradee, Thynia, and Uxantis – with six companions and the same amount of skill trees.

Later in fall, a new companion will arrive along with their own quests, the main story will be extended, there’ll be a new region, the player’s hub will be opened, and two new skill trees will be added. Then in winter there’s another companion and quest on the way, the crafting system will poke its head in, local quests will be unleashed on Teer Fradee and Uxantis, and there’s a new skill tree and abilities on the way too.

From there things get a little vaguer – at least in terms of timings. Photomode, more quests, maximum level cap increases, and much more is promised but there’s no time frame for anything just yet. Which is understandable, given how there’s no hard limit on how long Greedfall 2 will spend in early access – with the developer simply stating that the game “will be released when both we and you are satisfied with the game’s content and polishing phase.”

Recently the Greedfall 2 developer has struggled with allegations that the game isn’t progressing to plan, with strike action threatened by its employees. Despite that, our Greedfall 2 preview reported back that the game is looking pretty impressive already, and a roadmap for post-early access launch content should hopefully inspire some confidence in the RPG’s future.

Greedfall 2 The Dying World will launch into early access on Tuesday September 24. You can keep up with all the news and add it to your wishlist by heading over to the game’s Steam page.

