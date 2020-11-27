Greedfall is getting an expansion and update for the next-gen consoles

Greedfall, Spiders’ open-world RPG game about the clash of colonists and natives in an untamed world of magic, will be getting a new expansion after what publishers Nacon and Focus Home Interactive consider a successful first year on the market. The game has sold more than a million copies so far, and will be launching on the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

“Following the success of Greedfall, which sold more than a million copies in less than a year, and considering the enthusiasm of all those who travelled the rich lands of Teer Fradee, Nacon and Focus Home Interactive are happy to announce a new partnership aiming to expand the game with new content, as well as a release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X”, the publishers announced.

It’s not yet clear what’s meant by “new content” – that could take any number of forms, from narrative add-ons and quests to new collectibles or high-resolution textures. Presumably, we’ll hear more about these plans as we get closer to Greedfall’s launch on the new consoles.

Greedfall didn’t exactly set the critical world on fire when it launched in September last year, but that didn’t keep fans away. Its “stunning start” was behind a 135% quarterly revenue boost for Focus, and the publisher seems keen on keeping that fire stoked.

GreedFall has sold over one million copies worldwide. Thank you so much for making the journey this incredible 💖! Following our community's feedback, Teer Fradee is now coming to next-gen consoles and getting new additional content. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/hM4lcoR5Pn — GreedFall (@greedfall) November 26, 2020

It’s worth noting that Greedfall is currently discounted 60% in the Steam Autumn sale, and with new content on the way, it might be worth a look right now for fans of open-world games who are in search of new places to explore.

Developer Spiders is currently at work on Steelrising, a game that reimagines the French Revolution as a robot war.