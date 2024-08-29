Legendary survival game Green Hell to end development with next update

Five years ago, Green Hell left Early Access on Steam and went on to become one of the most recognizable survival games to come out during an enormous wave of them. Next to the dinosaur filled Ark: Survival Evolved, the watery depths of Subnautica, and the frozen vistas of The Long Dark, Green Hell stuck out for its depiction of life in a stretch of Amazonian jungle. Its creator, Creepy Jar, has stuck with the project in the time since, continuing to add to the game with a series of improvements and additions that will now, finally, come to an end with next week’s final update.

Green Hell‘s Decorations patch is the 21st update to come to the survival game over five years of work. It includes a new painting feature that lets players harvest bugs and items to color furniture and buildings and the ability to use a new workbench to construct decorations like benches, chairs, tables, armor stands, torch holders, and leaf, bone, and rope based designs. These items can also be rearranged however the player likes.

The Decorations update also marks the end of Creepy Jar’s work on the game, aside from ongoing support efforts. The team is shifting its attention to a new project, the sci fi survival, FPS, and city building hybrid StarRupture, which looks to apply what was learned from Green Hell by bringing some of its design fundamentals to a new setting.

If you want to pick up Green Hell before its final update, now's a good time as it's currently bundled with its soundtrack on Steam with a 67% discount, which makes it $8.58 USD / £6.72.

