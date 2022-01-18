Grid Legends system requirements won’t drive budget gaming PCs too hard

The Grid Legends system requirements may surprise you with how forgiving they are, as now decade old Intel and AMD CPUs are more than enough to get you on to the starting grid. That said, the game will undoubtedly still tap into the greater available horsepower found in gaming PC hardware, like the best graphics cards from both AMD and Nvidia.
Codemasters has revealed that Grid Legends uses the EGO Engine 4.0, the same engine it uses to power its annual F1 videogames. This means it’s possible we could see an implementation of ray traced reflections and shadows, as previously seen in F1 2021. Of course, you’ll need a compatible GeForce RTX or Radeon RX GPU to enjoy these major graphical improvements.
Ray tracing tends to have a dramatic impact on performance, so we hope that Codemasters will also carry across support for Nvidia DLSS and AMD FSR. These upscaling technologies are an easy way to boost fps, but your mileage may vary in pushing frame rates as high as your speedometer.
Here are the Grid Legends system requirements:
|Minimum
|Recommended
|OS
|Windows 10 64-bit
Windows 11 64-bit
|Windows 10 64-bit
Windows 11 64-bit
|CPU
|Intel Core i3-2130
AMD FX-4300
|Intel Core i5-8600K
AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
|RAM
|8GB
|16GB
|GPU
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 950
AMD Radeon RX 460
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080
AMD Radeon RX 590
|VRAM
|2GB
|8GB
|Storage
|50GB
|50GB
Take the Grid Legends system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Grid Legends?