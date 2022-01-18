Grid Legends system requirements won’t drive budget gaming PCs too hard

The Grid Legends system requirements may surprise you with how forgiving they are, as now decade old Intel and AMD CPUs are more than enough to get you on to the starting grid. That said, the game will undoubtedly still tap into the greater available horsepower found in gaming PC hardware, like the best graphics cards from both AMD and Nvidia.

Codemasters has revealed that Grid Legends uses the EGO Engine 4.0, the same engine it uses to power its annual F1 videogames. This means it’s possible we could see an implementation of ray traced reflections and shadows, as previously seen in F1 2021. Of course, you’ll need a compatible GeForce RTX or Radeon RX GPU to enjoy these major graphical improvements.

Ray tracing tends to have a dramatic impact on performance, so we hope that Codemasters will also carry across support for Nvidia DLSS and AMD FSR. These upscaling technologies are an easy way to boost fps, but your mileage may vary in pushing frame rates as high as your speedometer.

Here are the Grid Legends system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 11 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 11 64-bit CPU Intel Core i3-2130

AMD FX-4300 Intel Core i5-8600K

AMD Ryzen 5 2600X RAM 8GB 16GB GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 950

AMD Radeon RX 460 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080

AMD Radeon RX 590 VRAM 2GB 8GB Storage 50GB 50GB

Take the Grid Legends system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Grid Legends?