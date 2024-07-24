XCOM style robot tactics game Grit and Valor 1949 now free to try

There are plenty of strategy games set during the Second World War, but few that reimagine the era through fictional technology or other explorations of alternate history. The recent Wolfenstein FPS games do so, but there are only a handful of strategy entries, like the Valkyria Chronicles and Command and Conquer series, that take the same approach from a different genre. This makes the upcoming Grit and Valor 1949, a mech tactics game in the vein of XCOM 2, Into the Breach, and the First World War inspired Iron Brigade, stand out. And it also makes today’s launch of the game’s demo well worth looking into.

Grit and Valor 1949 is a strategy game set in a version of WWII where the Axis forces have conquered Europe using powerful robotic mechs. The player guides a squadron of Allied mech pilots on a desperate mission to fight back against this overwhelming enemy force, engaging enemies in real time tactical combat and managing their squad through a roguelike strategy layer that features unit customization and upgrades.

While Grit and Valor 1949 is set to come out some time next year, a demo has just launched that shows off a section of the work in progress. It includes the British Isles region, the first of the four total areas set to feature in the final game, three different mechs and pilots to try out, training grounds, and a sample of the overall progression system.

You can download Grit and Valor 1949’s demo on Steam right here.

