It’s an open secret that I have a Master’s degree in War Studies. Having focused on World War II and its portrayals in modern media for my undergraduate thesis, I’m always fascinated by allohistorical videogames – ones which take contemporary settings, and add things like hulking machinery, dinosaurs, and laser guns. Grit and Valor – 1949 does just that, transporting Armored Core-style mechs into a grimy WWII setting where you represent a fragmented resistance that’s determined to rise up against Axis rule. Color me intrigued.

The Axis has taken control of Europe using an army of deadly mechanized warriors. In Grit and Valor – 1949, it’s your job to safely guide a huge EMP into the heart of Axis command in New Germany, bringing down their robotic sentinels, in turn rendering them powerless. You’ll be piloting your own mechs Armored Core style, and giving them absolute hell.

Action happens in real-time, but each new region presents completely new challenges, giving Grit and Valor a somewhat roguelike feel. You’ll have to position your mechs perfectly to avoid being absolutely obliterated, and you’ll be able to use the terrain to your advantage in order to outsmart your opponents.

But it’ll take perfect synchronization to retake Europe. You’ll be able to customize your mech squadron, as well as your pilots to ensure you’re maximizing your Axis-slaying potential. If your command vehicle is destroyed, however, your team will fall into disarray and you’ll have to restart the mission – and no two missions are the same.

Each time you drop in, you’ll be faced with a new selection of enemies, and accrue a different set of rewards. It adds some stakes to failure – if you really want the goodies that are at the end of the smoggy rainbow, you’ll have to fight for them.

Milky Tea Studios hasn’t confirmed the exact Grit and Valor – 1949 release date just yet, but it’s set to release sometime in 2025. You can wishlist it right here.

