Ground of Aces may be the most intense base builder ever, try it now

Most games set during the Second World War focus on the life and death drama of intense battles. Whether that takes the form of FPS games like Hell Let Loose, Call of Duty 2, and Red Orchestra 2: Heroes of Stalingrad or entries to the strategy genre such as Steel Division 2, Company of Heroes 3, the goal of most of these games is to capture military action and, to greater or lesser degrees, keep the less dramatic aspects of a war in the background. This makes Ground of Aces, a building game that takes place on a bustling air base during World War II, notable for providing one of the most intense takes on its genre and, simultaneously, one of the most relaxed types of WWII game. And you can check it out now thanks to its new Steam demo.

Ground of Aces is a fresh take on the city building game genre that sees players working to construct and take care of a remote air base, from its structures and vehicles down to its pilots and crew. Presented through a striking, comic book style aesthetic, Ground of Aces includes base and crew management, air battles seen from the unique viewpoint of the base’s staff, and a wide variety of historically accurate WWII fighter planes to collect and maintain in the player’s digital hangars.

Its first public demo, launched on Steam as part of TactiCon 2024, is based on a work in progress, alpha version, but promises to include “2-3 hours of gameplay … depending on your experience with base building games.”

