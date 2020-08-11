Grounded’s first major update launches this month

Obsidian’s Grounded might have been a departure for a developer famous for RPG games, but the studio’s step into survival games has proven successful. The game’s a hit in Early Access, and the question players have now is simple – what’s next? The first patch brought a load of bug fixes, and with the next content update scheduled for launch very soon, Obsidian has started to tease what’s next.

Grounded will have monthly updates, and the first update will land on August 27, as director Adam Brennecke confirmed in a video message at the game’s launch. Brennecke separately tells Gamepur that “our goal is to have new things to see and do every month – new environments to explore, creatures to conquer, options for base building, materials to craft, and systems.”

Exactly what will be in that first update remains to be seen, though Brennecke confirms that bees and mosquitos are on the way in a “later update”, as well as other flying insects. Future updates might also include things like swimming – Brennecke says the new systems will mean “more things to do in the water and elsewhere”.

Grounded patch 0.1.1 launched last week, with a host of improvements to hosting and joining online games, as well as other bug fixes.

