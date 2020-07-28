Grounded tops the Steam best-sellers list and hits big on Twitch

The reveal of Obsidian’s Grounded came as a shock to fans of the studio’s classic RPG games, but despite that it seems there’s plenty of interest. Grounded launched into Early Access today, and it’s already hit the top of the Steam best-sellers list and near the peak of the Twitch charts. The Honey, I Shrunk the Kids take on survival games has a long way to go yet, but the early response is promising.

Grounded has been perched atop the Steam Top Sellers ranking all day, ahead of other new and recent releases like Destroy All Humans, Othercide, Death Stranding, and Sea of Thieves. The game hit a concurrent player peak of 12,543, as SteamDB shows. That’s comparable to the day one Steam numbers for Sea of Thieves, and it doesn’t even count the players who’ve jumped in through the Windows Store or Game Pass.

Twitch fans have also been extremely interested, and Grounded has hovered above 200,00 viewers since launch. That number is anchored by a handful of big-name streamers, including Lirik, xQc, and Markiplier, but it’s an impressive day one number, regardless.

If you’ve missed it so far, you can get a look at Grounded in the trailer below.

Obsidian has plenty of other projects in the works, too, including DLC for The Outer Worlds and a brand-new RPG called Avowed. It looks like the experiment of Grounded is going to pay off, however.