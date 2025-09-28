Grow a Garden pet tier list - best pets from the Fairy event

What are the best Grow a Garden pets? With an ever-increasing number of pets and wild animals to have roaming your garden, it makes sense to question the best use of pet slots and which eggs to shell out your shackles on.

Grow a Garden pet tier list

Here's how we rank the best pets in Grow a Garden for the Fairy event:

Tier Pet S Scarlet Macaw, Chicken Zombie, Blood Hedgehog, Disco Bee, T-Rex, Pachycephalosaurus, Spinosaurus, Lobster Thermidor, Golden Goose, Cockatrice, Phoenix, Fortune Squirrel, Silver Dragonfly A Snail, Dragonfly, Giant Ant, Polar Bear, Red Giant Ant, Honey Bee, Cooked Owl, Fennec Fox, Hyacinth Macaw, Sand Snake, Brontosaurus, Dilophosaurus, Ankylosaurus, Kappa, Kitsune, French Fry Ferret, Gorilla Chef, Bacon Pig, Hotdog Daschund, Spriggan, Golem, Shroomie, Firefly, Mizuchi, Hummingbird B Pig, Silver Monkey, Squirrel, Mole, Otter, Bee, Bear Bee, Petal Bee, Queen Bee, Butterfly, Tarantula Hawk, Mini Octopus, Flamingo, Orangutan, Triceratops, Parasaurolophus, Iguanodon, Tanchozuru, Pancake Mole, Sushi Bear, Seedling, Blue Jay C Spotted Deer, Orange Tabby, Blood Owl, Praying Mantis, Grey Mouse, Red Fox, Wasp, Moth, Pack Bee, Seagull, Raptor, Stegosaurus, Pterodactyl, Shiba Inu, Nihonzaru, Tanuki, Spaghetti Sloth, Sunny-Side Chicken, Dairy Cow, Jackalope, Cardinal, Tiger, Chimpanzee, Iguana D Raccoon, Monkey, Blood Kiwi, Cow, Turtle, Caterpillar, Golden Lab, Deer, Night Owl, Hedgehog, Crab, Starfish, Mochi Mouse, Bagel Bunny, Tree Frog F Frog, Echo Frog, Brown Mouse, Dog, Bunny, Black Bunny, Chicken, Cat

We've ranked the best Grow a Garden pets using a variety of different factors, including rarity, egg cost, hatch speed, and passive effect.

Naturally, pets with a chance to mutate nearby crops rank high, with other factors then controlling whether they move up or down a tier.

Simply put, a mutation-based pet in a relatively inexpensive egg with a decent drop chance will rank very highly.

What is the best Grow a Garden pet?

Without taking things like rarity and cost into account, we have to say the Blood Hedgehog is the best pet in Grow a Garden right now. It boosts already expensive fruits and has the chance to mutate them, potentially catapulting their value.

What is the best Grow a Garden egg?

The egg with the best pets in Grow a Garden has to be the Bug egg. It's a rare egg, with only a 3% chance to spot in one of the three egg shop slots per reset, but it's well worth picking up.

The Bug Egg drops the Snail, Giant Ant, Praying Mantis, and even the Dragonfly pets. These are some of the best in the game and often rank in the S or S+ tiers of the Grow a Garden pet tier list.

Buy a Bug Egg and, unlike other eggs, there's a good chance you'll get a top-tier pet.

All Grow a Garden pets and passives

Here's every pet you can hatch in Grow a Garden right now, which egg they come from, your odds of hatching one, and the passive effect they have while roaming your garden.

Egg Pet Rate Passive Common Egg Golden Lab 33.00% 10% chance to dig up a random seed every 60s Dog 33.00% 5% chance to dig up a random seed every 60s Bunny 33.00% Eats a carrot for 1.5x its value every 40s Mythical Egg Grey Mouse 35.70% Gains 500 XP every 10 minutes. 10% increase move speed. Brown Mouse 26.70% Gains 750 XP every 8 minutes. 10% jump boost. Squirrel 26.79% 2.5% chance to keep a planted seed. Red Giant Ant 8.93% 5% chance to duplicate crops on harvest. 10% for fruit. Red Fox 1.79% Steals another player's seed at random every 10 minutes Bug Egg Snail 40.00% 5% extra chance to drop seeds when harvesting Giant Ant 30.00% <5% chance for harvested crops or candy crops to duplicate Caterpillar 25.00% Leafy plants grow 1.5x faster Praying Mantis 4.00% 1.51x chance variant chance within 12.30 studs every 80s Dragonfly 1.00% A random crop turns Gold every 5 minutes Anti Bee Egg Disco Bee 0.25% Chance a nearby fruit becomes disco fruit. Butterfly 1% Flies to a nearby fruit with over five mutations, removes all mutations and turns it Rainbow. Moth 13.75% Restores 100% hunger to a random pet by stinging it. Tarantula Hawk 30% Tarantula Hawk pollinates nearby fruit, applying the pollinated mutation, the Tarantula Hawk stings a random pet, advancing ability cooldown. Wasp 55% Wasp pollinates nearby fruit, applying the pollinated mutation, the Wasp stings a random pet, advancing ability cooldown. Common Summer Egg Starfish 50% Gains additional XP per second Seagull 25% Chance to drop the seed of a shoveled non-fruit plant Crab 25% Chance to generate Sheckles when it visits other players Rare Summer Egg Flamingo 30% All plants within 13 studs grow 15% faster for 15s every 4 minutes Toucan 25.00% Nearby tropical plants have increased mutation chance and may grow bigger Sea Turtle 20% Sometimes boosts XP of a nearby pet and applies Wet to a fruit Orangutan 15% Chance to save a material when crafting Seal 10% 2% to get the egg of a sold pet Paradise Egg Ostrich 40% Eggs hatch with higher age Peacock 30% Sometimes reduces the cooldown of nearby pets Capybara 21% Nearby pets don't lose hunger and gain extra EXP per second Scarlet Macaw 8% Chance to apply Verdant to a nearby fruit Mini Octopus 1% Performs the ability of another pet every 20 minutes Enchanted Egg Ladybug 50% Grows flower plants faster. Pixie 29% Spreads pixie dust, boosting plant growth and levitates nearby players. Imp 15% Invites a player to attempt to catch it, granting a random reward. Glimmering Sprite 5.00% Flies to a nearby fruit applying Glimmering Cockatrice 1% Can mutate nearby fruits with Gold or Silver and can boost egg and pet growth, or apply the Toxic mutation. Enchanted Chest Cardinal 35% TBD Shroomie 14.5 TBD Phoenix 1 TBD Jungle Egg Tree Frog 40.00% Takes 15 minutes off a plant's growth time. Hummingbird 30.00% Converts single-harvest plants back into a seed. Iguana 24% Returns Frozen mutation to Chilled or Wet. Chimpanzee 5 Sells a random fruit from your garden with a chance to not consume it. Tiger 1 Grants a share of EXP (max 800 each) to other pets. Swaps 3 random plant mutations with other mutations. Season Pass Fortune Squirrel Applies the Jackpot or Fortune mutations. Silver Dragonfly Turns random fruits silver Firefly Applies Shocked mutation to nearby fruit Mizuchi Chance to apply a mutation from a sold Azure fruit to another fruit. Can apply Azure mutation to other fruits. Blue Jay Berry plants grow faster. Crafted Pack Bee N/A Increases backpack size by 25

Note: Passive ability percentage chances, effects, and times can vary beyond their stated values.

Can you get free Grow a Garden pets?

Some pets, including Blood pets, can be had without buying eggs. Walk to the centre of the map and you should see a kiosk with a few shops and owl NPCs.

For the Blood Moon event, you can exchange harvest Moonlit fruits for points. Trade enough of these mutated fruits and you'll have enough points for a reward. The more fruits you exchange, the better the free rewards you'll unlock.

You can also get a free Cooked Owl in the most recent Crafting Update, which has a chance to mutate fruit into burnt or cooked.

And that should be everything you need to know about the best Grow a Garden pets. We hope the Grow a Garden pets tier list has saved you from investing in a lacklustre farmhand. Got the urge to give agricultural life a go? Give the best farming games on PC a try while your blocky crops grow. You can also try the best Roblox games while you wait for crops to grow. We also have a Grow a Garden seeds tier list to help you out.